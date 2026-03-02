Tello offers year of unlimited for $19 a month

A budget carrier has ignited the unlimited wars again, dropping the monthly price of a yearlong unlimited phone plan to just $19. The offer comes from Tello, an MVNO that rides on T-Mobile’s network, and it aims squarely at cost-conscious users who don’t want to prepay a full year upfront yet still want a predictable bill and ample high-speed data.

What the $19 monthly unlimited plan includes

Tello’s promotion delivers unlimited talk and text plus a large bucket of high-speed data: 50GB each month before throttling kicks in. You also get 10GB of hotspot data for tethering laptops or tablets. After 50GB, data continues at 2G-like speeds, which is fine for messages and email but not for streaming or heavy browsing. Importantly, the discounted rate is billed monthly—no annual lump sum required.

Because Tello operates on T-Mobile’s network, coverage and speeds mirror what you’d expect from T-Mobile in your area, with the usual MVNO caveat: during congestion, your data may be deprioritized behind postpaid customers. For most day-to-day tasks, that trade-off is hard to notice outside of packed venues or rush-hour corridors.

How it compares on price and data versus big carriers

Single-line “unlimited” plans at the big carriers commonly land between $60 and $85 before taxes and fees, depending on perks and premium data allotments. By contrast, $19 for 50GB of full-speed data is disruptive even in the value segment. For context, industry surveys and carrier disclosures often put true high-speed thresholds between 25GB and 100GB, depending on the tier—Tello’s 50GB sits in a very usable sweet spot for most people.

Usage patterns also suggest the cap will cover typical needs. The CTIA’s latest annual report shows U.S. smartphone users averaging north of 20GB of cellular data monthly, and that figure includes heavy streamers. Many users offload large downloads to home or work Wi-Fi, keeping mobile data in a comfortable range. If you’re streaming HD video all day on LTE or 5G, you’ll hit 50GB faster; if not, you may never notice.

Coverage and speed realities on T-Mobile’s network

T-Mobile’s network, which underpins Tello, has been leading national 5G speed awards in recent independent testing. Opensignal’s USA Mobile Network Experience reports consistently rank T-Mobile at or near the top for 5G download speeds and availability, a meaningful signal for MVNO users who depend on the host network’s footprint and capacity.

That said, MVNO performance is never a carbon copy of postpaid. During peak hours, you can experience slower bursts due to deprioritization, and the post-cap throttle will limit anything beyond lightweight apps. If you travel extensively to rural pockets where T-Mobile’s coverage is still patchy, check the service map first and verify your device’s band support.

Who should consider this discounted unlimited plan

This plan is tailor-made for budget-minded users, students, and remote workers who lean on Wi-Fi for big downloads but still want generous on-the-go data. It also works well as a second line for tablets or hotspots thanks to the included 10GB of tethering. Power streamers and mobile gamers who burn through more than 50GB monthly may prefer plans with higher or truly unthrottled premium data, even at a higher price.

Smart tips to maximize savings and stretch your data

Bring an unlocked device to avoid finance charges.

Confirm eSIM support for faster activation.

Use Wi-Fi for app updates, cloud backups, and 4K streams.

Enable data saver.

Set video apps to auto or standard definition when you’re off Wi-Fi.

Bottom line on Tello’s $19 unlimited yearlong offer

For $19 a month, Tello’s unlimited plan hits a rare trifecta: low price, generous 50GB high-speed data, and hotspot support, all on a fast 5G network. As long as you’re comfortable with occasional deprioritization and the post-cap slowdown, this is one of the most compelling yearlong values in mobile service right now.