Tecno Demos Modular Phone Concept At MWC

I went hands-on with Tecno’s magnetic modular phone at MWC and walked away both intrigued and perplexed. The idea is compelling—snap-on hardware that expands a super-thin handset into a battery beast or a camera rig—but the prototype’s execution veered into awkward territory fast, with wobbly modules, odd optical behavior, and a reliance on wireless links that undercut the promise of clean, hardwired add-ons.

What Tecno Is Prototyping With Its Magnetic Modules

Tecno’s concept device is a featherweight slab with magnets and pogo pins on the rear to align and power modules. Staff wouldn’t hand over a full spec sheet—it’s early—but on-site reps cited a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 platform paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The internal battery is just 3,000 mAh, but that’s by design: the star of the show is stackable power.

Each battery module adds another 3,000 mAh. With three add-ons clipped on, you’re theoretically at 12,000 mAh—road-trip territory without a wall socket. The magnetic array makes swapping painless in principle, but in practice the attachment felt tentative. A firmer click-in, alignment rails, or stronger magnets would go a long way toward making it pocket-safe and commuter-proof.

The Modules That Worked And The Ones That Did Not

The battery bricks were the most convincing demo: add one, get more stamina, no fuss. A snap-on wallet, however, felt risky with this magnet strength; anyone who has used a well-designed magnetic wallet knows the bar for “secure enough” is high, especially when jostling through a trade show hall.

Photography is where things got weird. A clip-on 3x optical telephoto lens did what optics promise—more reach—but the phone showed an inverted image, a quirk you might expect from a raw magnifying element, not a modern camera experience. It’s the sort of thing software could flip instantly, but the demo unit didn’t. Also missing in action was an ultrawide option, which would arguably be more practical than a basic 3x for many users.

The headline-grabbing piece was a separate telephoto module marketed as 100x optical. It wasn’t a hard-mounted lens; it was a standalone camera piping a feed back to the phone over Wi‑Fi. On the show floor, lag was noticeable. Congested radio conditions at MWC can be brutal, so it’s hard to pin blame, but the whole point of a modular phone is to avoid this kind of wireless fragility when an electrical interface is literally under your fingertips.

An action camera add-on was present but not functioning when I stopped by. Rounding out the lineup were a lavalier mic with a windscreen, a ring light and mirror combo for front-facing video, and a compact Bluetooth speaker. Useful accessories, sure—but all of them operated fine without physically docking, which blurs the value of building a modular system in the first place.

Modular Or Just Magnetic Accessories In Disguise

There’s a critical distinction between true modules and peripherals. True modules justify their existence by using the phone’s power, data, and camera pipeline directly through a physical interface, adding capabilities you cannot get over Bluetooth or Wi‑Fi with the same reliability or latency. Several of Tecno’s demo units were glorified magnets on gadgets—handy, but not meaningfully modular.

If Tecno wants this to be more than a trade-show curiosity, it needs to double down on physical I/O. That means stable, high-bandwidth pogo connections, stronger magnets with better shear resistance, and software that treats modules as native hardware the moment they touch down.

Lessons From Earlier Attempts At Phone Modularity

History is instructive. Motorola’s Moto Mods proved that slick, hot-swappable modules can delight, and the company supported a consistent form factor across multiple phone generations—no small feat. Google’s ambitious Project Ara never reached consumers. LG’s Friends lineup fizzled quickly. The takeaway is clear: success requires a multi-year commitment to a stable hardware interface, a roadmap for third-party developers, and simple rules that guarantee backward compatibility so buyers don’t end up with expensive paperweights.

Tecno will have to make explicit promises about longevity and developer support if it wants creators and accessory makers to invest. Pogo-pin durability, thermal budgets when stacking batteries, and RF performance with multiple magnetic elements are all engineering challenges that need careful, long-term solutions.

Why Modularity Still Matters For Future Smartphones

There’s a sustainability case worth chasing. The United Nations’ Global E‑waste Monitor reports tens of millions of tonnes of e‑waste annually, with volumes rising. In theory, a phone that evolves through modules—better battery for a trip, new camera for a project—could extend device lifespans and cut waste. Companies like Fairphone have shown that user-swappable parts and long-term support can move the needle, even if the approach is more repairable than fully modular.

For Tecno, a credible ecosystem would mean publishing interface specs, courting accessory partners, and guaranteeing cross-generation support. Without that, it’s just a neat demo at a busy booth.

Early Verdict From The Show Floor On Tecno’s Concept

I love the ambition. The ultra-thin base phone and stackable battery concept are genuinely clever. But the magnets need to clamp harder, the optical lens behavior needs immediate software correction, and anything requiring a live viewfinder should prioritize pogo pins over Wi‑Fi. If Tecno strengthens the hardware coupling and commits publicly to years of ecosystem stability, this could graduate from curiosity to category. Until then, it’s an eye-catching prototype that got weird before it got convincing.