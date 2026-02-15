Team USA Chases Olympic Gold Sunday in Ski and Snowboard

Team USA enters a packed Sunday slate in Milan–Cortina with medal shots across mixed team snowboarding, women’s alpine giant slalom, and the Olympic debut of men’s dual moguls, plus marquee matchups on the ice and track. Here’s what to watch and how to stream every moment online without missing the medal windows.

What to Watch for Team USA Across Snow and Ice

Snowboarding leads the morning drama with mixed team snowboard cross, where the United States is the reigning Olympic champion after a breakout gold in the event’s first appearance. Heats begin early, building to a medal round slated for mid-morning in the Eastern time zone—expect rapid-fire racing and frequent lead changes on a technical course that punishes small mistakes.

On the alpine side, the women’s giant slalom sets up as a two-run test, with the podium decided in the second run. American fans will watch to see if the U.S. can convert World Cup form into Olympic hardware; Mikaela Shiffrin, the all-time World Cup wins leader per the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, has turned GS into a signature weapon and remains a benchmark for precision in deteriorating snow.

Freestyle’s men’s dual moguls makes its Olympic debut, an addition long advocated by athletes and approved by the IOC to boost head-to-head excitement. The U.S. sends a deep group including Nick Page, Dylan Walczyk, Charlie Mickel, and Landon Wendler into early-round duels shortly after dawn ET, with the bracket compressing quickly toward bronze and gold runs in the same session. In a discipline judged on speed, turns, and aerials, clean landings often decide lanes and medals.

Other Key Finals and Ice Showdowns to Watch

Endurance fans get a double: the men’s cross-country final in the morning ET and biathlon medal races for both men and women staggered between the early hours and mid-morning. Speed skating’s women’s 500m final is set late morning ET, a discipline where starts and straightaway efficiency are everything. Sliding sports deliver a new mixed team skeleton final around midday ET, while women’s monobob crowns its winner earlier in the morning.

On the rink, the U.S. men face Germany in preliminary ice hockey later in the afternoon ET. With NHL players cleared to participate at these Games, the tempo and skill level tick up, and Germany’s recent international pedigree—Olympic silver in 2018 and a run to the IIHF World Championship final in 2023—makes this a genuine measuring stick.

Curling bookends the day for night owls and early risers: the U.S. men draw Sweden in the pre-dawn hours ET, and the U.S. women meet China in the morning. The Americans have been steadily building depth since the men’s gold in 2018, and round-robin results can swing sharply on hammer management and late-end shotmaking.

How to Watch Live in the US: TV, Streaming, and More

Peacock carries every event live and on demand in the United States, with an ad-supported plan as the entry point and a pricier ad-free tier for those who want downloads and fewer interruptions. A standout feature for busy medal days is MultiView, which lets you watch up to four live feeds at once—ideal when dual moguls, alpine second runs, and snowboard cross are overlapping.

NBC and USA Network televise daily highlights and marquee finals; if you’ve cut the cord, live TV streaming bundles like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo include those channels in most markets. Check your plan’s cloud DVR allotment and fast-forward rules so you can time-shift early events without spoilers.

Watching Free With Overseas Broadcasters

Public broadcasters in several countries stream extensive Olympic coverage at no cost within their borders—examples include CBC Gem in Canada, BBC iPlayer in the UK, 9Now in Australia, and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Viewers often use a VPN to access those libraries while traveling; independent evaluations frequently cite Proton VPN and ExpressVPN for reliable streaming performance. Availability varies by territory and rights, so review each broadcaster’s terms before you tune in.

Sunday’s Medal Windows at a Glance for U.S. Viewers

Women’s alpine giant slalom opens before dawn, with medals decided in the second run mid-morning.

Men’s dual moguls advances through knockout rounds into back-to-back bronze and gold heats shortly after daybreak.

Biathlon medals for men and women are scheduled across the early morning.

Mixed team snowboard cross medals are expected around mid-morning.

Speed skating’s women’s 500m final is set for late morning.

Skeleton mixed team final follows around midday.

The U.S. men’s hockey showdown with Germany is slated for the afternoon.

Storylines and Numbers to Know Before the Medal Rush

The IOC’s addition of dual moguls and mixed-team formats aligns with a broader push for short, high-intensity medal events that play well on streaming. U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s depth in freestyle has been evident on the World Cup, where Americans regularly stack finals berths; Nick Page finished fifth in moguls at the last Winter Games and remains a podium threat in head-to-head racing. In snowboarding, the United States has historically dominated boardercross—Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner delivered a headline gold in the mixed team race last time out—making the relay-style event a must-watch for American fans.

Finally, alpine GS remains the purest test of edge work and risk management. Per FIS timing data, tenths often separate the podium, and set changes between runs can reward teams that nail ski setup and course inspection. If the U.S. converts chances on the hill and in the course-lined trenches of snowboard cross, Sunday could be a multi-medal day.