TCL Q65H Soundbar Sees $50 Price Cut With Wireless Subwoofer

A standout deal just landed for home theater shoppers: the TCL Q65H 5.1 soundbar with a wireless subwoofer is now $299.98, down from $349.99. That $50.01 discount equals 14% off and puts a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X–capable system within reach for far less than typical cinema-grade setups.

For anyone still relying on thin TV speakers, this is the kind of upgrade you actually feel. TCL’s Q-class bar aims to deliver a wider, taller soundstage with a dedicated sub to supply the low-end punch that flat panels simply can’t produce on their own.

Why This TCL Q65H Soundbar Deal Stands Out Today

Under $300, true Atmos support is rare. Many midrange bars offer virtual surround without object-based formats, or they omit a subwoofer entirely. By comparison, this two-piece TCL bundle ticks key boxes: 5.1-channel processing, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility, and a wireless subwoofer for clean placement without running a cable across the room.

Price context helps here. Sonos Beam (Gen 2) brings Atmos but typically retails around $399, and it ships without a sub. Add a subwoofer and the total climbs quickly. Vizio’s M-Series 5.1.2 frequently sits near $299 to $329 when on sale, but it introduces extra satellite speakers and wiring. TCL’s Q65H splits the difference—immersive sound formats and big bass, fewer boxes to manage, and an aggressive sale price.

Key Features and the Real-World Impact of Q65H

The Q65H is designed for plug-and-play simplicity: connect a single HDMI cable to your TV’s ARC or eARC port and you’re done. On compatible TVs, that link also enables CEC, so your TV remote can handle volume and power. Bluetooth streaming is on board for music, podcasts, and game audio straight from a phone or tablet.

Support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X means the bar can decode object-based mixes used by major streaming services and UHD Blu-ray. When you press play on titles like Top Gun: Maverick or Dune, Atmos metadata helps position sound above and around you, while TCL’s acoustic reflector technology works to broaden the soundstage so effects feel less pinned to the bar itself.

The wireless subwoofer is the difference-maker. As labs and reviewers routinely note, a separate sub extends low-frequency response, making explosions, engines, and orchestral swells feel weighty instead of thin. Placement flexibility lets you tuck it near a wall or corner to reinforce bass, then fine-tune levels on the remote to balance rumble with dialogue clarity.

Performance You Can Hear Across Movies, TV, and Games

Movies and prestige TV are the obvious winners—Atmos soundtracks on services like Disney+, Max, and Apple TV+ use height cues to add scale to cityscapes and stadiums. Live sports benefit from the widened field, giving crowd noise and commentary more separation. Gamers on modern consoles can select 5.1 output or bitstream to tap into spatial mixes where supported, improving positional cues without a full AVR-and-speakers rig.

Importantly, this bar also elevates the everyday. News, talk shows, and YouTube clips get a cleaner midrange and better speech intelligibility, while playlists streamed over Bluetooth pick up fullness from the sub. If you watch late at night, dialing back bass and switching to a dialogue-friendly preset can keep the room engaged without waking the house.

How It Compares in the Competitive $300 Soundbar Class

At this sale price, the Q65H undercuts many Atmos entries while outperforming basic 2.0 or 2.1 bars that stop at stereo or virtual surround. Unlike compact all-in-ones, the included sub brings cinematic heft out of the box—no upsell required. And versus multi-box 5.1 kits with wired satellites, TCL’s two-piece approach reduces setup complexity and visible cabling, a meaningful win for apartment dwellers and living rooms that double as theaters.

Audio experts often remind buyers to prioritize the basics: clean dialogue, consistent bass, and reliable connectivity. On paper, the Q65H checks those fundamentals while layering on format support that keeps pace with modern content libraries. For shoppers weighing value, that combination is why a $50 drop matters more than it looks.

Buying Notes and Setup Tips for TCL’s Q65H Soundbar

Before you buy, confirm your TV has HDMI ARC or eARC and set audio output to bitstream or Dolby Digital Plus to enable Atmos from streaming apps. Use the included HDMI cable, place the sub a few inches from a wall to start, and run through the sound modes to match your room and habits. As with all deals, pricing and inventory can shift quickly, but as it stands this is one of the strongest value plays for an Atmos-ready bar under $300.