TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus sees 35% price drop at Amazon

One notable Android tablet deal just returned, this time discounting the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus to $239.99 from its regular price of $369.99. The 35 percent cut is $130 off and, according to price trackers we use, matches the model’s all-time low. The bundle is made even better with a free flip case and TCL T-Pen stylus.

It’s one of the strongest value plays in the market if you’ve been holding out for a tablet that’s easier on the eyes than your typical glossy LCD.

Why this TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus deal stands out today

The headline saving is true, but the accessory bundle is what takes it from being a good deal to being a great package. You get all that in the box — and a protective flip case, for good measure, along with a magnetic stylus that clings to the case — without having to go hunting for third-party add-ons or juggle any additional costs.

With a price of $239.99, the NXTPAPER 11 Plus costs less than several midrange tablets that don’t even come with a pen or case at all. It also straddles e-reader price but with a powerful, full Android foundation for browsing, streaming, note-taking and light creative work.

Paper-like screen tech designed for long-read comfort

It’s TCL’s NXTPAPER display that is the star here. A matte, multi-layer finish scatters reflections and minimizes contrast, so you can read happily ever after without any glare — unlike many devices with glossy screens. The result is a display that is gentler on your eyes during extensive reading or note-taking sessions.

VeraView modes allow you to adjust the panel’s behavior depending on what you’re doing: Standard mode for everyday use, Ink Paper mode for a clean, e-reader appearance and Color Paper mode to preserve hues while maintaining that matte, low-glare finish.

That individual task-based approach is smart and not something that you often see at this price.

Eye comfort is now a selling point across consumer electronics, with bodies like TÜV Rheinland offering certification for low blue light and flicker in many modern displays. TCL’s NXTPAPER approach brings the added tactile benefit of surface texture and anti-glare diffusion that can matter just as much as spectral tweaks in real-world lighting.

Performance and T-Pen support for everyday use

Its daily use aligns with the things most people spend the most time doing: reading, email, web consumption, video playback and taking notes. Two, the included T-Pen makes annotating PDFs or sketching out concepts much less of a fingernail-tapping affair, and strokes have just enough resistance on the matte screen to help make the work feel like you’re actually using a pencil and paper.

Android support in turn means full access to Google Play apps and cloud services, family profiles, and standard productivity tools. Combined with the case’s stand positions, it easily serves as a second screen for video calls or a lightweight writing slate.

How the NXTPAPER 11 Plus compares at $239.99

Unlike other budget tablets, the NXTPAPER 11 Plus runs with readability and pen-first workflows in mind. An A-series Galaxy Tab will often be on offer within a similar price range, but requires you to shell out for a stylus and then find a case separately. Amazon’s Fire Max 11 can beat its rivals on price while being promoted, but its ecosystem is store-first that some people grow out of.

Dedicated e-readers, on the other hand, are kings of battery life and outdoor readability — many of them at least; a lot are also grayscale and app-constrained. Color e-paper readers from Kobo and Onyx scale higher in price, and still don’t approach what Android tablets offer for breadth of apps or smoothness of video. That’s where NXTPAPER earns its keep — paper-like comfort but without sacrifice for full-color and full-speed apps.

Who should consider the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus deal

Students and commuters who do a lot of on-screen reading should appreciate the reduced glare, as will anyone who uses it to catch up on articles or e-books in bed at night. Content creators and knowledge workers already receive a strong note-taking configuration through the included T-Pen and matte display, which feels more like pen on paper (versus glass) than some glossy tablets.

If you require pro-grade horsepower for heavy video editing or premium gaming, you’re going to need to step up a tier. But for the things most people do most days, this setup provides decent comfort and rare extras at a good price.

Bottom line: strong value if you want a glare-free tablet

For $239.99, down from $369.99, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is one of the best-value Android tablets currently available — a genuinely eye-friendly display included — in a solid all-in bundle.

If you like the idea of a mute-redesigned stylus and that screen-friendly design I keep talking about, and can live without LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi-only models go on sale every year at retailers for about 25% off.