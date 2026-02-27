TCL Launches RayNeo Air 4 Pro Smart Glasses for $249

TCL is shaking up the XR market with the RayNeo Air 4 Pro, a new pair of entertainment-first smart glasses debuting at $249 for early buyers. The company is positioning them as “head‑mounted OLED TVs,” and on paper they deliver: dual micro‑OLED panels, HDR10 support, up to 1,200 nits of brightness, and a virtual screen that can scale to a claimed 201 inches. At this price, TCL is clearly targeting mainstream movie watchers and gamers rather than enterprise users.

A Big Screen You Wear for Gaming and Movie Watching

The RayNeo Air 4 Pro plugs directly into compatible phones, laptops, and handhelds via USB‑C DisplayPort, drawing power and video over a single cable. TCL says the micro‑OLED displays support HDR10 and refresh up to 120 Hz, a combo rarely seen in lightweight glasses. The result should be smoother motion for fast‑paced games and more punch in highlights for films—think bright specular details and deeper contrast that typical SDR glasses can’t match.

Brightness is rated up to 1,200 nits at the micro‑displays. While perceived brightness at the eye depends on optics and ambient light, that figure stands well above many consumer AR viewers, which often top out near 600–800 nits. TCL’s stated 201‑inch virtual image is designed to feel like a front‑row projection experience without taking over your living room.

Specs That Aim Above the Price Point and Category

Under the hood, a Vision 4000 processor handles imaging and on‑device processing, offloading some tasks from the host device. Resolution is 1920×1080 per eye (3840×1080 in 3D mode), which should render UI elements crisp and keep text legible for streaming apps and game HUDs. Audio comes from a quad‑speaker array with spatial tuning associated with Bang & Olufsen, a notable upgrade over the tinny drivers common in budget eyewear.

What these glasses are not: a standalone AR computer. There’s no app store or battery to manage; they’re an external display for devices that can output video over USB‑C or via an adapter. That simplicity cuts weight and cost and reduces heat, which matters for comfort during a two‑hour movie.

Entertainment First, Productivity Second

TCL’s approach prioritizes cinema and gaming over desktop multitasking. That’s a different bet than some rivals. Xreal’s latest models, for example, emphasize adjustable screen distance, angle controls, and world‑anchored viewing to act like a floating monitor. By contrast, early impressions of the RayNeo Air 4 Pro point to a simpler, head‑locked experience that’s easy to drop into but offers fewer spatial controls.

The trade‑offs will matter depending on use case. If you want a big, bright personal screen for Netflix, cloud gaming, or a handheld PC, the Air 4 Pro’s HDR and higher brightness could be decisive. If you need a virtual productivity monitor with precise placement and persistence while you type, Xreal’s toolset still holds advantages. Notably, TCL’s $249 launch pricing undercuts popular alternatives by a wide margin—Xreal’s comparable entry typically starts higher—narrowing the “try it and see” barrier for newcomers.

Context From a Shifting XR Market and Pricing Trends

Industry trackers such as IDC and Counterpoint Research have repeatedly noted that AR smart glasses shipments remain a fraction of the broader wearables category, yet are growing as prices fall and comfort improves. HDR‑capable micro‑OLED optics at this price are noteworthy; until recently, features like 120 Hz refresh and high‑nit brightness were largely confined to pricier headsets or niche prototypes.

There’s also a practical angle: a tethered personal display can sidestep the bulk, heat, and battery anxiety of full mixed‑reality headsets. For commuters, travelers, and apartment dwellers, a pocketable “201‑inch screen” they can wear may be easier to justify than a console‑sized visor.

Availability and Special Editions, Pricing, and Adapters

TCL is offering the standard RayNeo Air 4 Pro at an introductory $249, with the company indicating a higher MSRP outside the launch window. Limited‑edition Batman variants are also being sold with themed accessories at a small premium. As with most display glasses, iPhones and some consoles may require certified adapters for video output, while many USB‑C laptops and Android phones should work out of the box.

Bottom line: TCL’s RayNeo Air 4 Pro lands where the consumer XR market is hungriest—affordable, comfortable, and unapologetically built for watching and playing. If TCL’s HDR claims bear out in real‑world viewing, the Air 4 Pro could become the new baseline for entertainment‑focused smart glasses at a mass‑market price.