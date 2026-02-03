TCL 98-Inch X11K QD-Mini TV Hits Record Low

If you’ve been waiting for a true home-cinema upgrade, the TCL 98-Inch Class X11K Series QD-Mini TV just dropped to its best-ever price. The jumbo-screen model is now $4,948.18, down from $5,498, a $549.82 savings at 10% off—its lowest tracked price for this configuration. For buyers eyeing wall-dominating size without straying into five-figure territory, this is the moment.

Why This 98-Inch Deal Stands Out for Big-Screen Buyers

At 98 inches, this set delivers more than spectacle. Screen area scales with the square of the diagonal, which means a 98-inch panel gives you over 2.2 times the viewing surface of a 65-inch TV. That transformative jump turns sports, films, and games into a theater-like experience, especially with a premium backlight system and robust HDR support in play.

Large-format pricing has been trending down as manufacturing scales. Research groups such as DSCC have highlighted the rapid maturation of mini-LED production, helping push huge screens into mainstream budgets. This price undercuts what many 85- to 92-inch models were fetching not long ago, and it’s rare to see a near-100-inch flagship-level set at this kind of floor.

What QD-Mini LED Delivers on a 98-Inch Screen

TCL’s QD-Mini LED architecture pairs dense local-dimming arrays with quantum dot color for the high-brightness, high-contrast punch that big screens demand. Mini-LED allows thousands of tightly controlled dimming zones to reduce blooming and preserve detail in challenging scenes, while quantum dots bolster color volume across bright highlights and deep shadows.

In independent testing, labs like RTINGS have repeatedly shown TCL’s recent mini-LED models delivering strong peak brightness and competitive contrast versus similarly priced rivals. On a 98-inch canvas, that matters: HDR specular highlights stand out, skin tones look more lifelike, and shadow detail doesn’t get lost in wide shots. Expect support for the major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, alongside cinematic audio features such as Dolby Atmos and eARC passthrough for a soundbar or AVR.

Just as important, TCL’s current premium sets include a modern smart TV platform with the big streaming apps on day one, voice control, and a snappy UI. Setup is straightforward, and gamers should find low input lag and advanced modes designed to reduce stutter and tearing on compatible hardware.

Sizing Up a 98-Inch Screen at Home: Distance Tips

Getting the most from 98 inches is about distance and lighting. THX and SMPTE guidelines suggest a viewing distance of roughly 8 to 12 feet for a screen this size, depending on your preferred field of view. If your sofa sits around 10 feet back, you’ll land in a sweet spot where UHD detail and cinematic immersion both shine.

Plan for logistics. A panel this large typically ships in a crate well over 100 pounds, and professional delivery is worth it for most homes. Verify doorway and stairwell clearances, confirm your wall mount’s VESA pattern and weight rating, and consider a tilt or low-reflection setup if your room has significant ambient light. Anti-reflective coatings help, but placement still counts.

Price Context and Competitors in the 98-Inch Class

At under $5,000, this offer lands in a rare value pocket. Comparable 98-inch models from major brands often list for thousands more, with even midrange 85-inch sets frequently hovering between $2,000 and $3,500. For buyers already budgeting for an 85-inch upgrade, the marginal spend to jump to 98 inches—at this sale price—can deliver a far larger visual impact per dollar.

Consumer groups like the Consumer Technology Association have documented a steady rise in average TV sizes in the living room. As viewing habits skew toward premium streaming and live sports in 4K HDR, a large, bright, high-contrast display becomes the upgrade you notice every single night, not just during blockbuster premieres.

Who Should Buy Now and What Setups Benefit Most

If your room can accommodate the size and you’ve been eyeing a premium big-screen, this is a compelling checkpoint. The X11K’s QD-Mini LED foundation, broad HDR support, and theater-scale canvas make it a versatile centerpiece for movies, sports, and gaming alike. Add a capable Atmos soundbar or existing AVR via eARC and you’re essentially building a cinema.

As with any limited-time offer, pricing can change without notice. But at $4,948.18—$549.82 off list and the lowest recorded price—this 98-inch TCL is exactly the kind of deal that gets large-screen holdouts to finally pull the trigger.