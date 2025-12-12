TCL 65 Inch 4K QLED TV Hits Lowest Price

One excellent TV deal that just arrived: The 65-inch TCL 4K QLED is now $499.97, from $699.99. That 29% discount is not only the steepest to date based on pricing data from popular price-tracking services, it makes this one of the most tempting big-screen upgrades you can find for any midrange budget.

The Big Picture: Why This Deal Stands Out

You don’t often see 65-inch QLED TVs selling for less than $500 outside of flash sales. Market researchers at Circana have seen average selling prices fall over multiple years across TV sizes, but a discount this steep on a quantum dot model with sophisticated motion features? Put more simply, what you’re getting is a plus-size screen (they call it the MAX-Vision and wonder if they’ll sue themselves for that) with color and motion tech that usually lives higher up on the price ladder.

The instant $200.02 savings is nothing to scoff at: That’s enough to make a real dent in the equation—think a quality soundbar add-on, a year of top-level streaming services, or a wall mount and professional install—while staying under what this set tends to cost on its own.

Key Specs and Performance Highlights to Know

This model provides actual 4K quality with QLED (quantum dot) color, which increases color volume and saturation compared to standard LED TVs. Independent testing companies like RTINGS have repeatedly measured TCL’s recent QLED lines at DCI-P3 coverage in the mid-90s and beyond, which speaks to sumptuous, cinema-level color reproduction. That means you should see punchier, more vibrant hues in HDR movies, live sports and games.

One major selling point is motion handling. What is refresh rate? Another aspect concerning this model is its refresh rate, which tops out at 144Hz for more fluid action—good news if you’re into fast sports or current-gen gaming (and especially welcome to PC gamers). TCL’s new picture optimization sits directly within the TV’s AIPQ Pro processor and works on content upscaling and real-time picture tuning. My biggest pet peeve with setting up a new TV is ensuring it is tuned properly so colors, contrast, etc., are true to color for different pieces of content.

Audio gets some love, too, with Dolby Atmos support for height and spatial cues when listening to compatible content through a good set of speakers. Its built-in voice control lets you find your favorite shows easily, and its simple home screen menu has the most popular streaming services and apps available so you can switch inputs and begin watching right away. There are many HDMI inputs for connecting game consoles, set-top boxes and a soundbar.

How It Compares at This Price Against Competitors

At $500 or so, most 65-inch sets are in fact basic LED models with 60Hz panels. Instead, this TCL QLED delivers wider color and faster motion. Competing quantum dot models from brands like Samsung and Hisense tend to be pricier at this size, especially those that combine QLED with strong gaming chops. Some rivals have Mini-LED backlights or more local dimming zones, but they generally cost more as motion specs climb.

Adjust your expectations: This is going to be a vibrant, punchy image more fitting for living rooms with light than darkened home theaters. As with any LED or LCD TV, the quality of black levels and blooming control will be dictated by local dimming (or lack thereof), so OLED purists who demand nothing but perfect shadow detail at all times are still looking up in price. But for the vast majority of homes, this combination of color, motion and value is awfully tough to beat.

Who Should Buy This 65-Inch QLED TV Deal Today

If your main concerns are a big screen for sports, streaming and gaming but paying less than four figures, this is the sweet spot. Families will like the no-fuss smart platform and voice navigation; gamers enjoy the high-refresh panel; and to anyone stepping up from an older 1080p set, the increase in sharpness and color is obvious.

Some Wise Buying Tips Before You Check Out

“There is, indeed, price volatility with the larger TVs — deal cycles can rotate week-to-week,” said Mr. Fodera. Consumer electronics analysts and deal trackers always say the best discounts drop early — so maybe take action while stock lasts. See the retailer’s return window and ensure the panel is sized to fit your space; a 65-inch screen should look best about seven to 10 feet away. If possible, tack on a budget soundbar for some audio to match the picture; even basic 2.1 setups will typically trump in-set speakers.

Bottom line: This is a rare 65-inch QLED deal with enough color, motion and smart features to be considered an entry-level bargain. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade, this is precisely the kind of dip that experts are waiting for before advising you to pull the trigger.