Target Announces BOGO 50% Off Books, Movies, and Games

Target has kicked off a buy one get one 50% off event on select books, movies, and games, opening a straightforward way to grow a home library or refresh family game night without overspending. The offer is available to Target Circle members for a limited time and applies across categories, making it easy to mix and match a hardcover with a Blu-ray or a favorite party game.

While digital dominates headlines, physical media still commands attention and passion. Circana BookScan reported that U.S. print book sales remained robust in 2023 at roughly three-quarters of a billion units, only modestly below the pandemic spike. In home entertainment, the Digital Entertainment Group has noted that disc spending continues to decline overall, yet 4K UHD collectors’ editions and franchise reissues are holding steady with dedicated enthusiasts. For shoppers who still prefer pages you can dog-ear and discs you can display, a well-timed BOGO can go a long way.

What the Deal Includes Across Books, Movies, and Games

The promotion covers a rotating selection of new releases and bestsellers in paperback and hardcover, plus a range of Blu-ray and 4K UHD titles and popular board and family games. Customers can mix categories—pair a romantic comedy novel with a 4K blockbuster, or bundle a middle-grade graphic novel with a strategy board game—so long as both items are eligible.

The 50% discount is applied to the lower-priced item when both qualify. Selection and eligibility can vary by store and online, and some items may already be marked down before the BOGO applies, increasing the effective savings at checkout.

How to Maximize Savings with Target’s BOGO 50% Offer

To squeeze the most value from a BOGO, pair items with similar prices so the half-off discount hits a higher dollar amount. Two $19.99 paperbacks, for instance, drop to about $29.98 before tax—roughly a $9.99 savings on the pair. Stack smartly: Sale pricing on eligible items often combines with the BOGO. Many shoppers also use a store card benefit for an extra 5% off the final transaction total, where applicable. Example: a $34.99 4K movie plus a $19.99 paperback becomes about $44.98 with the BOGO (the book drops to $9.99). With an additional 5% at checkout, the total slides to roughly $42.73 before tax.

Examples and Popular Picks to Consider During the Sale

Bestselling contemporary fiction and romance tend to be heavily represented, alongside book club staples and buzzy sci-fi hits. For movie collectors, look for recent theatrical releases, franchise box sets, and 4K restorations with upgraded HDR and Dolby Atmos tracks. On the games shelf, perennial favorites like Scrabble, Monopoly variants, Catan expansions, and quick-learn party hits such as Exploding Kittens or Telestrations are frequent standouts.

Because the event is mix-and-match, a practical cart might look like this:

A new hardcover thriller paired with a 4K sci-fi classic.

Two YA hardcovers for a teen reader.

Teachers and librarians who stock classroom shelves often use these promos to double up on popular series installments at a lower per-book cost.

Why This Matters for Physical Media Fans

Pew Research Center has consistently found that a majority of U.S. adults continue to read print books, with about two-thirds reporting at least one print title in recent surveys. At the same time, Circana BookScan’s multi-year data shows print remains a durable habit even as it normalizes from pandemic highs. Discounts like this help offset cover price increases and make it easier to try new authors without waiting for library holds.

In film, the DEG has documented a long-term shift toward digital consumption, yet physical discs persist for reference-quality audio and video, bonus features, and collectability. A 50% companion discount can be the nudge to upgrade a favorite film to 4K or fill a gap in a franchise set.

Tabletop gaming continues to earn a place in living rooms as a screen-free social activity. Industry trackers have highlighted how family, strategy, and party titles remain staples for gatherings; pairing a new rules-light party game with a deeper strategy box is an efficient way to satisfy a mixed-ages group.

Fine Print and Shopping Tips for Target’s BOGO 50% Deal

Expect the lower-priced eligible item to receive the 50% discount. Preorders, digital codes, and certain limited editions typically do not qualify. If you return one item from a BOGO pair, the refund usually adjusts to reflect the promotion applied at purchase.

Sign in to your Target Circle account before adding items to the cart so the offer appears automatically. Use free store pickup or drive-up to lock inventory quickly, especially for hot titles that can sell out. If your store is out of stock, check nearby locations or order for shipping while the offer is active.

Bottom line: For readers, collectors, and game-night regulars, this BOGO 50% event is a timely opportunity to stretch a fixed budget and bring home more of what you actually use—no subscription required.