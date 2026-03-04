Taco Bell Rewards Members Get Free Peacock Select

Fast-food loyalty meets streaming TV: Taco Bell Rewards members can claim one month of Peacock Select at no cost, a timely perk tied to the brand’s Live Más Live showcase that will stream exclusively on Peacock. The offer targets new Peacock customers and carries a clear value proposition — a $7.99 month on the house — with simple redemption through the Taco Bell app.

It’s a limited-quantity promotion, so members should act quickly. After the complimentary month, subscriptions renew automatically at the then-current monthly rate unless canceled. As with most partner deals, eligibility typically excludes users who have redeemed a Peacock promotion in the recent past, and codes are valid only while supplies last.

How the Free Peacock Select Month Works for Members

Open the Taco Bell app, join or sign in to Taco Bell Rewards, and look for the Peacock offer in your Rewards hub. Claim it, and you’ll receive a unique code via email. Head to Peacock on web or app, create or sign in to your account, choose the Select plan, and enter the code at checkout. You’ll need a payment method for verification, but you won’t be charged until the trial ends.

The offer is designed for new Peacock customers using the Select tier and generally can’t be stacked with other bundles (such as cable or wireless carrier perks). If you’ve used a Peacock promo recently, check the fine print in the Taco Bell app; partner terms often restrict repeat promotional redemptions within a 12‑month window.

What Peacock Select Includes in the Ad-Supported Plan

Peacock Select is an ad-supported plan that opens a sizable slice of the Peacock catalog, including the Live Más Live stream, popular TV series, and a rotating film library. Notably, Select omits Peacock Originals and some premium programming. It’s positioned as a low-friction sampler — normally priced at about $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually — that lets viewers try the service before deciding whether to upgrade.

If you want Peacock’s full slate — including originals and expanded live content — the Premium plan is the next step up, while Premium Plus reduces most ads and unlocks offline downloads on mobile. Pricing is subject to change, but the stratified tiers reflect broader streaming trends toward ad-supported entry points and paid upgrades for more content and features.

Why This Taco Bell and Peacock Promo Matters Now

For Taco Bell, streaming an owned tentpole event on a major platform turns a loyalty perk into a cultural moment. For Peacock, the tie-in is a savvy customer-acquisition play: NBCUniversal has emphasized scale and advertising reach as core growth drivers, and Comcast’s recent earnings reports cite more than 30 million paid Peacock subscribers, with ad tiers fueling revenue per user.

The strategy aligns with industry data. Nielsen’s The Gauge has consistently tracked streaming’s share of U.S. TV viewing at well over a third of total usage, while market analysts at Antenna have documented notable lifts in sign-ups during partner promotions and live-event windows. In short, a buzzy exclusive stream plus a free month is a proven recipe for trial — and, potentially, retention if viewers find a reason to stay.

What to Expect From Taco Bell’s Live Más Live Showcase

Live Más Live returns as a one-night variety show staged like a Hollywood event, complete with celebrity cameos, musical performances, and reveals of the chain’s yearly menu innovations. This year’s host is Vince Staples, with teased appearances from Doja Cat, Ariana Madix, Benson Boone, Fernando Mendoza, and more — all packaged as an exclusive Peacock stream for Taco Bell fans and curious viewers alike.

Quick Redemption Checklist for the Peacock Select Offer

Join Taco Bell Rewards in the Taco Bell app.

Find and claim the Peacock Select offer in your Rewards hub.

Watch for an email containing your unique redemption code.

On Peacock, select the Select plan and enter the code at checkout.

Set a reminder to review your subscription before the free month ends if you don’t want to continue at the standard monthly rate.

Key Fine Print and Eligibility Terms for This Offer

One code per Taco Bell Rewards account and Peacock account.

Codes are limited and must be redeemed promptly.

Offer is intended for new Peacock customers on the Select plan and may be unavailable to those who have used a Peacock promotional offer recently.

After the free period, billing resumes automatically unless canceled in account settings.

Bottom line: if you’re a Taco Bell Rewards member and you’ve been Peacock-curious, this is a low-risk, high-reward way to sample Select, catch the Live Más Live showcase, and decide whether an upgrade to Premium is worth it for the broader catalog.