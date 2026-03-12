T-Mobile Sets Deadline For Google One Transfers

T-Mobile is issuing a final call to customers who pay for Google One through the carrier. Billing and support for these storage plans are shifting to Google, and subscribers must move their accounts or risk losing access to cloud storage features they rely on every day. Two popular carrier-only options — a 500GB tier and a 2TB tier that included unlimited photos and videos — are being retired as part of the change.

What’s Changing and Who Is Affected by the Google One transition

According to T-Mobile’s support guidance, customers who originally subscribed to Google One through the Un-carrier will need to transfer their plans to Google to keep service uninterrupted. When the transition completes, T-Mobile will no longer offer the 500GB plan or the 2TB plan that bundled unlimited Google Photos and video backup — perks that made the carrier’s version distinct from buying Google One directly.

The move also affects users who were grandfathered into older promotions that added extra Google benefits. Once billing is consolidated under Google, those T-Mobile-specific add-ons will not continue.

What Happens If You Do Nothing Before Transferring Your Plan

T-Mobile warns that inaction can temporarily cut off access to your stored files until you complete a transfer to Google. That matters because storage underpins more than just Drive and Photos — it also powers Gmail. Google’s Help Center notes that if you run out of storage, you can’t send or receive new emails and new photos and videos won’t back up. Canceling outright will revert your account to the standard 15GB free tier shared across Drive, Gmail, and Photos.

How To Transfer Your Plan to Google and Keep Service

The process starts at the Google One website or app. Sign in with the Google account tied to your T-Mobile subscription, follow the on-screen prompts to take over billing with Google, and select a plan. Google will surface recommended tiers based on your current usage so you don’t have to guess. If you share storage with family, confirm your family group settings after the switch so everyone keeps access.

Pro tip: Ensure your Google account has a valid payment method before you initiate the move to avoid any hiccups. If you manage multiple lines on a T-Mobile account, each Google account holder should complete their own transfer.

Plan Options And Practical Trade-Offs After the Switch

Google sells Google One directly in a range of capacities such as 100GB, 200GB, 2TB, and high-capacity tiers beyond that. There isn’t a native 500GB option, so customers on T-Mobile’s 500GB plan will likely pick between 200GB (with some cleanup) or 2TB (for headroom). For households, Google One supports family sharing with up to five additional people, which can make a larger tier more cost-effective.

Those leaving the T-Mobile 2TB plan with unlimited photos and videos should note that Google’s direct offerings do not include that unlimited perk. If your Photos library has grown substantially under that benefit, consider using Google’s Storage Manager to clear duplicates and large files, or step up to a higher-capacity tier to preserve backups without disruption.

Why T-Mobile Is Stepping Back from Carrier-Billed Google One

This is part of a broader industry shift to streamline third-party subscriptions under the service provider itself. Moving Google One billing and support to Google reduces complexity for the carrier and aligns customers with Google’s own support and upgrade paths. T-Mobile has a history of bundling digital services as Un-carrier perks, but these arrangements often evolve as platforms change their offerings.

The scale at stake is significant. Alphabet has reported that Google One surpassed 100 million subscribers, reflecting just how central cloud storage has become for Android users and families backing up photos, videos, and documents. T-Mobile, which serves well over 100 million connections, is one of many gateways through which consumers first encountered these add-ons.

Expert Tips To Prepare Now for a Smooth Google One Move

Audit your storage: In Google One, open Storage Manager to review and delete large Drive files, old email attachments, and blurry or duplicate photos.

Back up locally: Use Google Takeout to export critical files and photos so you have a second copy during the transition.

Confirm family sharing: Make sure your family group is set and that members understand how shared storage draws from the same pool.

Choose sustainable headroom: If you’re consistently above 70% usage, pick a tier that leaves growth room to avoid hitting limits unexpectedly.

The Bottom Line on Transferring T-Mobile Google One Plans

If you pay for Google One through T-Mobile, act before the deadline to preserve seamless access to Drive, Photos, and Gmail. Transfer your plan to Google, pick the right tier for your needs, and tidy up storage while you’re at it. It’s a short task that can prevent a major headache — and keep your digital life safely backed up without interruption.