T-Mobile offers free Samsung Galaxy S25 phones

T-Mobile is conducting a headline-grabbing holiday promotion that can get you up to four Samsung Galaxy S25 phones for $0 — and no, you don’t need to trade in. The offer applies to the 128GB version of the base S25 configuration, and you will also need to switch over to T-Mobile’s Essentials promo plan. That math might be more compelling if you’re ready to move multiple lines.

Eligibility requirements for T-Mobile’s free Galaxy S25 deal

The promotion is limited to account holders activating at least four lines on T-Mobile’s Essentials promo plan for $25 per month per line. You’ll need to port in your existing numbers to T-Mobile to be eligible. There’s no trade-in condition, which distinguishes this from a lot of flagship promos where you’re expected to hand over a recent phone if you want anything close to full value.

The devices are the base Galaxy S25 models. Color choices might not be available in all store locations and/or on our website. And, like all carrier promotions, approval is based on standard credit and eligibility requirements.

What you still pay with fees and what you actually save

Anticipate a $35 per-line activation/connection fee, in addition to taxes and regulatory fees. In most states, sales tax is charged on the full retail price of the device at time of purchase. The base S25 model has an MSRP around $799.99, which means these four devices are worth a combined ~$3,200 in elevated hardware values, all covered by promotional bill credits.

Those credits usually show up on your bill over a fixed period and cancel out the monthly cost of your devices until the phones are essentially free. If you cancel lines or switch plans at any time, the credits will cease. Credits can take a billing cycle or two to start, T-Mobile adds, so don’t freak out if the first statement appears higher before credits drop.

Step-by-step guide: how to get T-Mobile’s free S25 deal

First, look up coverage and plan details based on the area where you live. Opening your Maps app is a good idea, given that strikes from the major U.S. networks are everyone’s focus right now (well, except for T-Mobile, which will remain oblivious if any impact occurs). Independent checks by Opensignal and Ookla consistently place T-Mobile at or near the top of 5G availability and median speeds across America, but local conditions apply. If service looks good at your home and work, head to the switching checklist.

Collect your current account numbers and port-out PINs for each line from the existing carriers. Begin the switch online or in-store and choose the Essentials promo plan for $25 per line. Select Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB for each line you’re activating. At checkout, verify taxes and the $35 per-line connection charge; enroll in autopay for the promotional rate if needed. Once your lines are activated, be on the lookout for the device bill credits to start. To keep all lines active, click here. All lines must be in good standing on the Essentials promo plan throughout the credit term to continue receiving credits and maintain $0 device cost. If the credits don’t appear after two or three cycles, get in touch with T-Mobile support with your order number.

Fine print to note before switching for the S25 offer

The deal is only for the base Galaxy S25 128GB model. Higher storage or other S25 variants are not included with this $0 offer. The deal needs a minimum of four lines; having fewer than four won’t qualify for the free phones offer to all members on the plan. Promotions like this generally cannot be combined with other device credits or business discounts.

There’s no published end date, which in general means “limited time while supplies last.” If you are interested, the sooner you can lock it in the better. Something to keep in mind: you’re still going to be paying taxes, fees, and connection charges.

Is the base Galaxy S25 enough for most phone buyers?

For most people, yes. The S25 carries Samsung’s newest flagship-tier platform (a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM — plus who knows what nifty AI integrations for photos, chat, and productivity) and it runs circles around last year’s base model. It’s sleeker and lighter than its predecessor, with comparable display and battery life. There may be power users looking for the Ultra for its camera system and beefier battery, but in day-to-day practical terms it’s really hard to beat the S25 at $0.

Why this T-Mobile promotion makes sense for the carrier

Carriers rely on “free with bill credits” deals to grow multi-line accounts — customers who have multiple phones connected to a single account — that tend to stick around longer and spend more on services. Trade groups such as CTIA have observed smartphone data usage and multi-line plan rates increasing steadily, while independent reports show T-Mobile leading in network performance. This emboldens the carrier to chase switchers with aggressive bundles instead of trade-in hoops.

Bottom line: what to expect from this T-Mobile S25 offer

If you can bring four lines over to T-Mobile’s Essentials promo plan, you could walk away with four Samsung Galaxy S25 phones for $0 via bill credits — no trade-in necessary. Budget for taxes, fees, and connection charges, keep the lines active through the life of the credit term, and you’ll pocket about $3,200 worth of device value — one of 2019’s best holiday phone plays on tap right now.