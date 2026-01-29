T-Mobile Offers Free Month And $300 Back On 5G Home Internet

T-Mobile is sweetening its home broadband pitch with a two-part incentive: a free month of 5G Home Internet and up to $300 back via a prepaid Mastercard when you activate a new line. For households weighing a switch from cable or DSL, the offer bundles immediate savings with a sizable rebate, while leaning on T-Mobile’s expanding 5G footprint and long-term price stability.

The service typically starts at $50 per month before taxes and fees with AutoPay, and eligible customers can trim the monthly price further by bundling an active wireless voice line. T-Mobile currently markets three home internet tiers — Rely, Amplified, and All-In — with the rebate amount scaling up by plan. The free month is credited after activation, and the rebate arrives as a prepaid Mastercard you can use anywhere Debit Mastercard is accepted.

How T-Mobile’s free month and $300 rebate offer works

Start by confirming your address is serviceable; availability depends on local 5G coverage and network capacity in your area. Choose one of the three home internet plans, enroll in AutoPay, and activate the 5G gateway (the combo modem/router) that arrives by mail or is picked up in-store. After activation, submit your rebate claim through T-Mobile’s promotions channel as instructed in your welcome materials. The prepaid Mastercard typically processes in a few weeks and expires after six months, so plan your spend accordingly.

The “free month” appears as a bill credit, and the rebate amount is “up to $300” depending on the plan you select. Standard eligibility rules apply, and claims must be submitted within the stated timeframe after activation. If you prefer human help, a retail rep can walk you through the claim process to avoid delays.

What you get with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet service

The package is designed to be turnkey: equipment is included, setup is DIY in minutes, and there are no annual contracts or data caps. T-Mobile also promotes a price lock on qualifying plans (up to five years on select tiers), providing a hedge against the surprise rate bumps that frustrate many cable customers.

Performance will vary by location and signal strength. Independent testing from Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence and Opensignal has consistently ranked T-Mobile’s 5G network at or near the top for speed and availability in the U.S., with median 5G downloads commonly above 200 Mbps in recent reports. In-home results typically span the low hundreds for downloads with double-digit uploads, enough for 4K streaming, cloud backups, and multi-user Zoom. As with all fixed wireless access, speeds can ebb during peak congestion because traffic is prioritized on the mobile network.

Who should consider switching to 5G Home Internet

If you’re a renter, moving frequently, or tired of promo pricing that jumps after a year, 5G Home Internet offers simplicity: one monthly rate, no installation appointment, and easy setup. It’s also a compelling primary or backup connection for remote workers who want redundancy without paying for a second wired line.

Power users with heavy upload needs — think live streamers or creative teams moving multi-gig projects — will still prefer fiber’s symmetrical speeds where available. But for the average home, T-Mobile’s fixed wireless can beat entry-level cable on total monthly cost once you factor in equipment, regional fees, and predictable pricing.

How T-Mobile 5G Home Internet compares to rivals

Verizon’s 5G Home often counters with gift cards and price guarantees of its own, and both carriers bundle extra discounts for existing mobile subscribers. Cable providers may dangle low teaser rates, but equipment fees, broadcast surcharges, and sharp price hikes after the promo period can erase early savings. According to consumer satisfaction research from J.D. Power, pricing transparency is a persistent pain point for traditional ISPs — a gap T-Mobile is trying to exploit with simpler terms and longer price locks.

Quick steps to claim your up to $300 prepaid Mastercard rebate

Check address eligibility and pick Rely, Amplified, or All-In. Enroll in AutoPay and activate your new 5G Home Internet line. Set up the included gateway near a strong signal window and confirm service. Submit your rebate claim using the promotion code provided at signup. Watch for status updates; allow several weeks for processing. Receive your prepaid Mastercard and use it anywhere Debit Mastercard is accepted before it expires in six months.

Bottom line: is T-Mobile 5G Home Internet worth it?

A free month plus up to $300 back is one of the stronger fixed-wireless deals available today. If your address qualifies and the speed checks out during setup, the combination of lower upfront cost, simple terms, and a multi-year price lock makes T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet a credible alternative to cable — and an easy win for households ready to cut their coax cord.