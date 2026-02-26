T-Mobile Offers Free Galaxy S26 Ultra No Trade-In

T-Mobile is making the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra effectively free for shoppers who sign up for or add a line on an Experience Beyond plan—no trade-in needed. The carrier applies bill credits over 24 months to wipe out the phone’s $1,299.99 price for the 256GB model, leaving you to cover taxes and a $35 device connection fee upfront.

How the Free Phone Promotion Actually Works at T-Mobile

Deals like this are built on monthly bill credits that offset the device payments. On a $1,299.99 phone spread across 24 months, the credits come out to roughly $54.17 each month. You’ll see the credits on your bill as long as the line stays active on an eligible plan. Cancel early or move to an ineligible plan and those credits stop, and you’ll owe any remaining device balance.

Who Qualifies and What You’ll Pay Upfront Right Now

The offer applies when you start service or add a new line on any T-Mobile Experience Beyond plan. Expect standard carrier requirements like credit approval and device financing enrollment. At checkout, you pay sales tax on the full $1,299.99 price (varies by location) plus a $35 connection fee; the monthly bill credits do the rest.

As with most carrier promos, plan pricing may assume autopay and paperless billing, and you’ll need to keep the line active for the full 24 months to realize the total credit value. If you tend to change plans frequently, lock in the eligibility details with a rep before you order.

256GB Free Or 512GB For A Small Upcharge

The headliner is the 256GB Galaxy S26 Ultra at $0 via 24 monthly credits. If you want more storage, the 512GB version is discounted to about $8.33 per month after credits—roughly $199.92 over 24 months. That’s a strong value for heavy shooters or anyone leaning into on-device AI features that benefit from extra local storage.

Why This Deal Stands Out Right Now for Buyers

“Free” flagship offers without a trade-in are increasingly rare at the ultra-premium tier, where carriers often require high-value device turn-ins to unlock top credits. This one arrives alongside Samsung’s latest Ultra, which brings lighter, slimmer hardware, expanded Galaxy AI tools, and a new Privacy Display that dims content at off-angles—useful on packed trains or open offices.

Analysts widely note that US buyers favor carrier bill-credit promotions for premium phones because they smooth out the sticker shock. Here, the math is straightforward: 24 months of credits equal the full $1,299.99, provided you keep service active on an eligible plan.

Tips To Maximize Savings And Avoid Surprises

Confirm eligibility: Verify the specific Experience Beyond plan you choose qualifies and ask whether changing plans later would disrupt credits.

Know the obligations: If you cancel the line or pay off the device early, credits stop immediately. Budget for taxes on the full device price and the one-time $35 connection fee.

Understand your bill: Expect to see a device payment and a matching monthly credit (about $54.17) for 24 cycles. If a credit is missing on the first invoice, it may post on the second with a catch-up adjustment—common with carrier billing systems.

Pick the right storage: If you shoot 4K video, store large offline playlists, or rely on AI features that cache data, the 512GB upgrade at ~$8.33 per month is a practical bump without breaking the deal’s value.

Bottom Line on T-Mobile’s Free Galaxy S26 Ultra Offer

If you’re willing to open or add a line on a T-Mobile Experience Beyond plan and keep it active for 24 months, this is one of the most aggressive ways to land Samsung’s top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra for $0 out of pocket on the device price. The 256GB model is fully covered by bill credits, while the 512GB option adds only about $8.33 per month—both without handing over a trade-in.