T-Mobile Offers 4 Lines and 4 Phones for $25, No Trade-In

T-Mobile is offering a splashy promotion that you can hold up as a headline: four lines, four phones for $25 per line, no trade-in necessary. The offer bundles the carrier’s entry-level Essentials plan with free devices that can only be described as high-end, an unusual twist that upped the ante in the postpaid customer acquisition skirmish.

What the $25 T-Mobile offer includes for four-line plans

The headline act is simple: activate four lines of Essentials and receive four phones included for $25 per line. Customers can choose more premium options like iPhone 17 or Galaxy S25 models — usually relegated behind steeper plan requirements or trade-in hoops. The flagship hardware in the Essentials tier is what stands out here, given that entry-level plans tend to pack midrange gear when no trade-ins are involved.

Essentials is the value-priced unlimited plan from T-Mobile. It typically includes unlimited talk, text, and data but with lower network priority; premium tiers include things like hotspot allotments and streaming perks bundled in. And for cost-sensitive households that are predominantly in light-to-moderate congestion areas, that trade-off can be a fair one — especially when you get the hardware as part of the deal.

Eligibility and the fine print for this T-Mobile promotion

This offer is aimed at switchers from its two largest competitors.

Customers need to switch from Verizon or AT&T; those on an MVNO, or people who don’t already have a carrier, probably won’t qualify.

Like most carrier deals, expect the value of the device to be issued via monthly bill credits attached to a financing agreement (we’re assuming terms like autopay and being on time with your payments are valid here as well).

Essentials plans typically do not include taxes and fees.

Crucially, there’s no trade-in hurdle. That’s a change from recent industry norms, in which the most substantial flagship deals usually depend on trading in a recent model drawn from a curated list. Take away trade-ins and the net is cast even wider — including for families who might own older or damaged phones that would be ineligible under standard appraisal rules.

Why this T-Mobile deal matters for families right now

Carrier sales come and go, but this strikes on two levels: it helps slash monthly pricing for service while removing the single biggest friction point for hardware.

As analysts have pointed out, multi-line unlimited plans at the big carriers routinely enter the triple digits before you add on device payments and premium plan mandates that often accompany flagship freebies. By eliminating the plan threshold and trade-in requirement, T-Mobile is offering a straight value play to switchers who might want to stick with their current operator.

Network performance helps the pitch. Independent testing firms including Ookla and Opensignal have consistently awarded T-Mobile the number-one spot for 5G availability and for aggressive median download speeds throughout the country, driven in part by its vast mid-band spectrum. For families seeking a good 5G experience without having to shell out for premium plan perks, bundling Essentials with a fancy phone makes sense as something of a compromise.

How this T-Mobile offer compares with Verizon and AT&T

Verizon and AT&T often market “free” flagships, but with those offers you typically need a premium unlimited plan, as well as bill-credit trade-ins of fairly recent devices to achieve the deals’ full values. T-Mobile’s feel here is more straightforward: the plan price is kept low and the trade-in obligation is waived, but customers targeted are only those departing from those two carriers. It’s a tried-and-true switcher deal that sacrifices breadth (it is not available for all U.S. carriers) for potency (premium-ish phones on a budget plan).

The most important comparison points for consumers are:

Total monthly price

Plan features that matter to your household

How long the device bill credits last

If you require high-priority data, large hotspot buckets, or bundles of services, the premium plan of any carrier may still come out on top. If you just want to keep your monthly bill lower while moving to a flagship phone, though, then this T-Mobile promo is tailored for you.

Related perks and added value bundled with this promotion

T-Mobile is also bundling the wireless push with a home internet sweetener: switch to its 5G Home Internet and get a $300 virtual prepaid Mastercard. Unlike the four-line deal, however, this deal is for new and existing T-Mobile wireless customers — giving homes another means to cut their broadband cost alongside their mobile phone bill.

Always check coverage maps and, if available, trial options in your area before taking the plunge. Independent reports from groups like RootMetrics and J.D. Power offer some feedback about performance on the ground in a specific area, but your real-world experience at home, work, and school is what should ultimately determine which way to go.

Bottom line: who should consider switching for this deal

Four lines and four phones at a discounted rate of $25 a line with no trade-in is an uncommonly simple formula available for so little on the market, especially as flagship options are often tied to a carrier’s plan. For families leaving Verizon or AT&T who don’t require those fancy premium-plan extras, this is the type of limited-eligibility offer that can shave real dollars off the monthly budget while still delivering top-tier devices.