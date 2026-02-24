T-Mobile Offers 10 Business Voice Lines For $15 Each

T-Mobile is courting growing teams with a limited-time business deal that drops the price of grouped voice service to $15 per line when activating 10 or more new lines. For small and midsize firms that have been juggling shared devices or personal numbers, this is a notable price move designed to make scaling phone access simpler and cheaper.

At 10 lines, you’re looking at $150 a month before taxes and fees—often half the effective cost of comparable small-business unlimited plans—without having to negotiate a bespoke enterprise contract.

What The $15 CoreMobile Business Deal Includes

The offer applies to T-Mobile’s CoreMobile plan, which is typically billed at $21 per line per month. Each line gets unlimited talk and text, 50GB of premium 5G data on T-Mobile’s network before potential deprioritization in congestion, and 5GB of mobile hotspot data each month.

For travelers, CoreMobile includes unlimited talk and text in Canada and Mexico, plus service in 11 additional countries for basic calling and messaging. Scam Shield is bundled to help block spam and spoofed calls—a practical perk for front-line teams that field high call volumes.

The carrier also touts satellite-to-mobile coverage that taps into more than 650 satellites for added reach, positioning it as a redundancy layer for voice and basic messaging in hard-to-serve areas. While satellite services are evolving and use cases vary, it signals an emphasis on resilient connectivity for business continuity.

Why This Matters For Small Teams And Budgets

Cost discipline is the headline. At $15 per line, a 15-person crew would spend roughly $225 per month before taxes and fees, or about $2,700 annually. Compared with plans that routinely run $30–$45 per line, that can translate to savings of 40–67% while still delivering core calling, messaging, and primary data needs.

There’s also an operations upside. Giving every employee a dedicated line improves responsiveness, accountability, and privacy—no more shared devices or blurred personal/work numbers. The SBA notes that small businesses represent 99.9% of U.S. firms, and many are adding headcount in customer-facing roles where a phone line remains essential despite the rise of chat and email.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals And Alternatives

List prices for small-business unlimited plans from major carriers typically start around $30 per line and climb with added perks like larger hotspot allowances, premium data buckets, and international roaming. Against that backdrop, $15 per line is aggressive, especially for teams that value reliable calling and texting over heavy tethering.

Network quality will be a deciding factor. Independent testing from Ookla’s Speedtest Awards and Opensignal in recent cycles has often credited T-Mobile with leading 5G download speeds and availability nationally, though your mileage will depend on local coverage and building penetration. For shop floors, delivery routes, and service crews, consistent regional performance matters more than national trophies—so a quick on-site test with a trial line is prudent.

Eligibility And Fine Print For The Promotion

The promotional rate requires activating at least 10 new business voice lines on CoreMobile. Pricing is per line per month and typically excludes taxes and fees. As with many carrier offers, enrollment in AutoPay and paperless billing may be required, and the promotion is available for a limited time.

Data management matters. After 50GB of premium data in a billing cycle, lines may experience slower speeds in congested areas. Hotspot data is capped at 5GB at high speed, then slows substantially. International benefits cover talk and text rather than robust high-speed data roaming in distant markets, so teams with heavy overseas data needs should evaluate higher-tier options.

Use Cases And Setup Tips For Small Businesses

Field service outfits, real estate brokerages, pop-up retailers, seasonal staff, and multi-location restaurants are prime candidates. Dedicated lines streamline inbound call routing and improve customer perception—calls come from a recognized business number, not a personal cell.

Setup can be quick. Most existing devices can be ported in with eSIM or physical SIM, and numbers can be retained. T-Mobile’s business portal enables administrators to reassign lines as employees join or leave, control hotspot access, and apply spam protections centrally—useful for high-turnover roles.

Before committing, map your team’s actual data footprint. If most work happens in apps over office Wi-Fi and hotspot use is rare, CoreMobile’s 5GB tethering limit won’t pinch. If your crews regularly upload large files from the field, factor in hotspot or premium data needs when modeling total cost.

Bottom Line: A Strong Value For Growing Business Teams

For companies that need to spin up double-digit phone lines without ballooning the budget, $15 per line for CoreMobile is a compelling threshold. It delivers the essentials—voice, text, solid on-network data, and basic travel coverage—at a price point that frees cash for growth. Validate local coverage, confirm the fine print, and move quickly if it fits your roadmap; deals this sharp rarely linger.