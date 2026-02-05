T-Mobile Launches Two Plans With Limited Availability

T-Mobile has quietly introduced two new loyalty-focused wireless plans aimed at keeping existing customers from switching, but there’s a catch: not everyone will see them. According to internal guidance described by The Mobile Report, the offers are targeted to select “segmented” accounts and are not being advertised, meaning many subscribers won’t know to ask — and may not qualify if they do.

What T-Mobile Is Offering With Its New Loyalty Plans

The carrier’s new options include a plan called Experience More with Appreciation Savings and an updated Loyalty plan. Both are designed to lower monthly costs, but each trims something in return, either through reduced device trade-in credits or scaled-back perks and data policies. The result is a classic retention play: price relief for customers at risk of leaving, without reshaping the public lineup.

Who Gets Access and Why T-Mobile Is Keeping It Quiet

Availability appears to hinge on T-Mobile’s internal segmentation — factors like account tenure, number of lines, current plan, and perceived churn risk often drive these decisions across the industry. Carriers commonly deploy such “save desk” offers via customer care or retention teams rather than splash them across marketing channels. J.D. Power has repeatedly found that price and value are the leading triggers for plan switching, so targeted discounts are a proven tool to blunt churn without undercutting headline plans.

Experience More With Appreciation Savings

This offer closely mirrors the standard Experience More tier but lowers pricing on the first two lines: $75 for a single line and $120 for two. Additional lines follow the normal Experience More rates. It’s a compelling proposition for one- and two-line households, though the concession is meaningful — eligible device trade-in credits are smaller than on the standard version of the plan.

For customers who upgrade regularly, that change matters. A typical flagship promo can offset a substantial portion of a bill over a 24-month term. If the credit is reduced, the monthly savings from the discounted plan can be partially or fully neutralized. The math depends on your upgrade cadence: frequent upgraders may value richer device incentives more than a modest plan discount.

The Loyalty Plan and Its Trade-Offs on Price and Perks

The refreshed Loyalty plan is more aggressive on price for larger accounts. Lines three through eight cost $12 each, a steep drop that can materially lower the total for families or multi-line groups. For example, a five-line account would add just $36 beyond the cost of the first two lines.

The savings come with notable cuts. Premium (prioritized) data allowances are reduced, hotspot speeds are limited, international high-speed data is removed, and bundled extras like Netflix are not included. There’s also no five-year price guarantee attached to this plan, though T-Mobile indicates existing device promotions can carry over if you migrate — an important detail for anyone mid-promo.

How to Decide If These Plans Make Sense for You

Start with your usage. If you rely on high volumes of premium data, frequent hotspot use, or international high-speed roaming, the Loyalty plan’s restrictions could be a deal-breaker even with the lower price. If you’re a light-to-moderate user who mostly streams and browses domestically, the trade-offs may be acceptable.

Next, factor in device cycles. For the Appreciation Savings offer, compare the dollar value of reduced trade-in credits against the monthly plan discount across the life of your phone. If you upgrade every year or two, richer promos on a standard plan might deliver more total value than a lower monthly rate with diminished credits.

Why T-Mobile Is Introducing These Targeted Deals Now

U.S. postpaid phone churn typically floats below 1% per month, and T-Mobile regularly touts industry-leading churn on earnings calls. In a mature market where most growth comes from switching, finely tuned retention offers can be more cost-effective than broad price cuts. Independent testing from organizations like Ookla and Opensignal shows T-Mobile maintaining strong 5G speed and availability, so the carrier can afford to segment discounts to price-sensitive customers while preserving premium positioning for the wider base.

How to Check Your Eligibility for These T-Mobile Plans

Because these plans aren’t advertised, the only way to know is to ask. Contact customer care and inquire about loyalty or appreciation savings options for your account. Be prepared for mixed results: eligibility can depend on internal criteria, the department you reach, and even current retention campaigns. Document any changes to price guarantees, promos, and perks before you switch.

The bottom line: T-Mobile’s new loyalty plans can deliver real savings in the right scenario, but they’re intentionally selective and come with strings attached. Make the decision with a clear view of your data needs, upgrade habits, and the total value over time — not just the headline price.