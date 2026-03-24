T-Mobile Brings Back Free MLB.TV For Customers

T-Mobile’s most beloved sports perk is back. Eligible customers can once again claim a full-season MLB.TV subscription at no charge, turning the carrier into one of the cheapest ways to follow every out-of-market baseball game this year. The redemption window is brief, so if you’re a fan, this is one of those grab-it-now benefits that can easily save you $150.

How to Redeem the Free MLB.TV Offer in T Life

The free season pass is available through the T Life app for customers on qualifying T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile plans. Open the app, locate the MLB.TV offer in the perks or benefits section, and follow the prompts to redeem. You’ll be directed to sign in or create an MLB.com account, after which the subscription will be activated for the current season.

Once redeemed, you can watch via the MLB app on iOS and Android, major streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, as well as on game consoles and the web. If you’ve previously used MLB.TV, double-check your MLB account settings to confirm your subscription status and ensure any auto-renew preferences match your expectations.

What the Free MLB.TV Season Pass From T-Mobile Includes

MLB.TV delivers live and on-demand access to out-of-market regular season games, plus DVR controls, multi-game viewing options, and your choice of home or away broadcasts. It also features condensed game replays, radio feeds, and extensive archives—useful when you can’t catch a full nine innings.

Blackout rules still apply, so in-market games and nationally televised matchups aren’t available live on MLB.TV. Postseason coverage is not included. For cord-cutters who follow teams outside their home market, however, the package is the gold standard. MLB has said MLB.TV set a new streaming record last season, with billions of minutes watched—evidence that baseball viewing continues to migrate to connected devices.

Why This MLB.TV Perk for T-Mobile Customers Matters

At a standard price of around $149.99 for the season, MLB.TV is one of the priciest single-sport streaming subscriptions. Folding it into a wireless plan adds real, measurable value. T-Mobile has long leaned on marquee content bundles—think Netflix On Us and rotating entertainment trials—to differentiate its plans and keep churn low. Analysts at firms like Deloitte and Parks Associates have consistently noted that premium content perks can boost customer satisfaction and reduce switching.

For baseball diehards, the math is straightforward. If you were planning to buy MLB.TV anyway, this offer effectively offsets a big chunk of your monthly phone bill for the season. It’s also a simple path to legal, high-quality streams across phones, tablets, and living-room devices without juggling short-term promos or regional sports network logins.

Eligibility Details and the Fine Print You Should Know

Availability can vary by plan, so check the T Life app or T-Mobile’s customer support pages if you’re unsure you qualify. Business and some discounted lines may be excluded. The offer covers the current MLB season only and does not include postseason games or national broadcasts. Streaming video uses data; if you’re not on an unlimited or premium data tier, monitor usage to avoid slowdowns.

If you’re a Metro by T-Mobile customer, make sure your account is linked correctly within T Life before redeeming. And for households with multiple baseball fans, note that MLB.TV supports sign-ins on several devices, but simultaneous streams may be limited by MLB’s policies—consult MLB’s help resources for current stream caps.

Act Fast While the Redemption Window Is Still Open

This free season of MLB.TV is live now but only for a limited time. The fastest path is to open T Life, claim the perk, and then sign in on your preferred TV app so you’re ready for first pitch. With a high-dollar value, broad device support, and the ability to follow out-of-market teams all season, it’s one of the rare carrier freebies that feels substantial—and it’s back just in time for baseball.