Survey Shows Nova Launcher Still Android Favorite

A fresh pair of community polls suggests Nova Launcher remains one of Android’s most beloved apps, even after a turbulent ownership handoff, an ad-supported free tier, and mounting privacy questions. The findings point to a user base that is discerning but deeply loyal, underscoring just how entrenched Nova is in the Android customization ecosystem.

Poll Results Point To Enduring Loyalty

Across the two surveys, 63.2% of respondents say they still use Nova Launcher in some capacity. Within that group, 35.8% describe themselves as committed users with no plans to switch, while 22% admit they’re uneasy about recent changes. Another 14.3% say they hung on through the previous ownership era but finally left following the latest updates, and 13.5% stepped away when the app was first sold in 2022.

Asked whether Nova is still the best Android launcher, nearly 60% voiced support to some degree. About 30.5% maintain it remains the top choice, and 28.3% say it might be slipping due to a stuttered development cadence. On the flip side, 23.8% now prefer rivals, and 5.4% never saw Nova as the category leader. In short, affection for Nova is resilient, but not unconditional.

Why Power Users Keep Coming Back to Nova Launcher

Nova’s staying power is rooted in control and consistency. It offers granular tuning for grids, gestures, icon packs, widget placement, and animations, alongside a backup-and-restore system that makes moving between phones painless. Features like activity shortcuts, per-app swipe actions, and robust search integrations have long appealed to enthusiasts who treat the home screen as a productivity hub rather than a static wallpaper.

There’s also the matter of trust accrued over time. Originally developed by TeslaCoil Software, Nova built a reputation for speed and stability that many launchers struggle to match. On Google Play, it has sustained strong ratings with tens of millions of installs—evidence that beyond diehards, mainstream users also value its combination of performance and polish.

New Owner and New Friction for Nova Launcher

The latest chapter began when Instabridge took stewardship of Nova, reviving a project some assumed was on life support. The reboot arrived with two flashpoints: ads in the free tier and additional analytics libraries. Privacy-minded users raised alarms, with app-analysis trackers cited by watchdog communities such as Exodus Privacy and researchers at AppCensus commonly used to surface SDK footprints. While analytics aren’t unusual for large apps, Nova’s shift from a historically lean approach to a more commercially flavored stack has prompted tough questions.

The polls reflect this tension: a meaningful slice of the user base is monitoring changes closely. Some are waiting to see if ads remain unobtrusive, if trackers are pared back or properly disclosed, and if a paid version can guarantee a quieter experience. Clear communication about data collection, robust controls, and steady updates could turn caution back into confidence.

Competition Heats Up Among Android Launchers

Nova’s rivals have grown sharper. Niagara Launcher’s minimalist, single-column interface and lightning-fast search appeal to one-handed use. Lawnchair doubles down on Material You theming and open-source transparency. AIO Launcher caters to information-dense workflows, while Kvaesitso emphasizes universal search and a clean, distraction-free layout. Hyperion and other community-driven projects continue to iterate quickly, often trading deep system tweaks for simplicity and privacy-friendly defaults.

These alternatives give fence-sitters real options, particularly those wary of ads or proprietary analytics. Still, duplicating Nova’s breadth without sacrificing speed remains a high bar, which explains why so many users keep returning after trying something new.

What Nova Needs to Do Next to Reassure Users

For Instabridge, the mandate is clear. First, publish a forward-looking roadmap with specific milestones for performance, customization, and platform support. Second, treat privacy as a feature: minimize third-party SDKs, explain each one plainly, and give users in-app controls to opt out where possible. Third, keep the ad experience restrained, and make any paid tier meaningfully ad-free with transparent benefits. Finally, maintain rapid beta channels and changelogs to rebuild a rhythm of trust with early adopters.

If the new owner nails those fundamentals, the survey suggests there’s ample goodwill to tap. Nova Launcher may no longer be the unchallenged champion for every power user, but it remains the default home for a remarkable share of Android fans—proof that great speed, sane design, and obsessive customization never go out of style.