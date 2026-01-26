Survey Finds Customers Ready To Leave Verizon Now

A new reader poll suggests the momentum to quit Verizon is real, with just under 50% saying it’s better to leave sooner rather than later. Despite aggressive bill credits and even temporary free-line offers, more than 33% said there’s less reason to bolt right now, highlighting how incentives can slow the rush to switch even as cheaper alternatives beckon.

Poll Results at a Glance: Why Many Plan to Leave Now

The plurality of respondents favored cutting ties now, citing lower costs and simpler terms with prepaid and MVNO options. A sizable minority, however, felt Verizon’s deals, device financing relief, and loyalty perks can still make staying worthwhile—at least for the moment. A smaller but notable group remained anchored by local coverage advantages and employer discounts.

In open responses, readers frequently said the math “isn’t even close.” Many reported saving hundreds—sometimes thousands—per year after moving to carriers like Mint, Visible, US Mobile, or Google Fi. Others emphasized that ditching the lure of “free” phone upgrades and buying unlocked devices made it much easier to walk away without being tied down by long device payment schedules.

Price Is the Tipping Point Driving Carrier Churn

Price pressure remains the dominant force. MVNOs routinely undercut postpaid rates, especially for single lines or small families, with plans starting around $15–$25 per month for light data and competitive unlimited options below many postpaid bundles. Consumer Reports has repeatedly found that smaller carriers deliver substantial savings for many households, and industry trackers note that price remains a top driver of churn.

Readers also flagged how promotions can obscure true costs. “Free” upgrades typically reimburse via monthly bill credits over 24–36 months; leave early and remaining credits vanish. By contrast, unlocked purchases spread across a 0% card or paid upfront keep you flexible, enabling you to jump between MVNOs when deals improve or coverage needs change.

Service and Coverage Trade-offs Still Shape Decisions

Customer service experiences were a major pain point in the poll. Some respondents cited billing disputes and account changes that consumed hours to resolve, eroding trust. J.D. Power’s U.S. Wireless studies consistently show customer care as a primary driver of satisfaction and churn decisions, and the anecdotes here echoed that reality.

Coverage, however, is still Verizon’s strongest argument. In third-party testing, Verizon has maintained a reputation for reliability while rapidly expanding mid-band 5G. RootMetrics has repeatedly highlighted network reliability across many markets, and recent Opensignal reports show meaningful gains in 5G download speeds as C-band deployment matures. For rural users or those in buildings where one network dominates, that reliability still outweighs price for some.

Retention Offers Cloud the Decision for Many

Several respondents admitted that retention perks gave them pause. Stacked discounts, limited-time free lines, and bill credits can narrow the gap versus prepaid. The catch: terms. Trade-in credits often pay out over 24–36 months, and bundling add-ons can mask line-level costs. Savvy users weigh the total contract value against MVNO alternatives, including taxes and fees that vary widely by carrier and region.

It’s also worth noting that some MVNOs ride on the same underlying networks. Options like Visible (on Verizon’s network) or US Mobile can deliver comparable local performance at lower prices, though premium data, hotspot limits, and deprioritization rules differ. Understanding those details is crucial to avoid surprises during congestion.

How to Decide Your Next Move Without Regret

Test before you jump. eSIM trials offered by major carriers and select MVNOs let you sample coverage and speeds without disrupting your primary line. Compare a 24–36 month total cost of ownership, factoring in device financing, trade-in credits, taxes, and extras like hotspot, international roaming, and streaming bundles.

Confirm your phone’s unlock status and compatibility bands.

Secure a port-out PIN, and back up your data.

If you stay with Verizon, ask for loyalty pricing and verify the duration of any promotions.

If you leave, consider an unlocked device strategy to retain flexibility, and revisit your plan annually—wireless pricing and perks shift often, and inertia is expensive.

The headline from this poll is clear: cost consciousness is pushing a near-plurality toward the exits, yet coverage and carefully stacked discounts still hold meaningful sway. For many, the best plan isn’t a brand—it’s the numbers on a spreadsheet.