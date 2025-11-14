Surfshark VPN Three-Year Subscription (Now $67.19)

A very rare heavy discount has brought the price of a three-year Surfshark VPN subscription down to $67.19 from its list price of roughly $430. That’s roughly $1.87 a month — an 84 percent discount — on a service notable for unlimited device connections, robust privacy protocols, and extensive international coverage.

What This Deal Includes in the Three-Year Surfshark Plan

Surfshark lets you connect an unlimited number of devices to one account, which is something we expect big-name competitors to match within the next year — and it would be much appreciated if they do. For families, home offices, and multi-gadget road warriors, that alone might be a selling point.

Notable features include the ad- and malware-blocking CleanWeb, a kill switch to prevent any traffic escaping on your local connection if the VPN drops, and split tunneling — called Bypasser here — for routing specific apps or sites outside the VPN as required (useful for banking apps or services that limit VPN use). The service supports the latest protocols, including WireGuard and OpenVPN, and its network is made up of over 3,200 servers in more than 100 locations.

For streaming overseas, the sheer scale of locations can make it a little easier to get an IP higher up the food chain for use in countries where services are based, but it will always be down to availability and against a backdrop of platform rules and ongoing countermeasures. Many servers support peer-to-peer traffic, and you’ve got access to Smart DNS for devices that don’t run VPN apps, like some smart TVs.

How the Three-Year Pricing Compares to Other VPNs

At $67.19 for three years, the new monthly rate is well below typical month-to-month VPN pricing — which tends to range between $10 and $13 per month. That’s a competitive multi-year offer even by the (discounted) annual plan pricing you often find somewhere in the $60–$100 range. It is a relatively common practice to offer generous upfront discounts like this to win long-term users — but not at this scale.

The one wrinkle with multi-year plans is renewal: with the standard rate typically behind what the provider wants to sell a short-term plan at, renewing after your term ends can cause your price to spike. It can be a good idea to flag the date well beforehand and check in on what’s being offered then. Surfshark also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re a new user and want to see how performance is on your own network, risk is reduced.

Security and Privacy Posture of Surfshark’s VPN Service

Surfshark runs a diskless, RAM-only server network, a setup that is becoming more popular in the industry because it minimizes the likelihood of sensitive data residing on physical drives. The company claims to have a strict no-logs policy, and that policy has been independently audited by Deloitte — an important indicator of trust analysts look for when evaluating virtual private networks.

Encryption standards are up to date and include a kill switch, DNS, and even WebRTC leak protection for good measure. Note that, as with all VPNs, you’re only “free” in the sense that these services restrict or ban what you do on them, and a VPN is not a magic cloak of invisibility for crime; it’s a privacy protocol that encrypts traffic and obfuscates IP to limit tracking and exposure over public networks.

Performance and Real-World Use in Daily VPN Scenarios

WireGuard support usually provides faster speeds and more responsive connection times than older protocols, making it ideal for HD video streaming, group conferences, or downloads of large files. In everyday use, the convenience of unlimited connections is what most users will notice: you can keep your phone, laptop, tablet, and smart TV connected all at the same time without having to log in and out.

Travelers will appreciate the consistent security on hotel and airport Wi‑Fi, as well as Bypasser for apps that won’t play nice with VPNs. For instance, if a bank site booby-traps your connection, send just that site out of the tunnel but secure all other navigation. It’s a reasonable compromise between security and day-to-day usability.

What to Consider Before You Buy This Surfshark Deal

This price is a temporary promotion and may involve entering a code at checkout. Review your final cart value before paying, then take a peek at the renewal terms on the purchase page. If you’re transitioning from another VPN provider, it might make sense to do some brief testing with speed and streaming on your usual devices during the refund window so you can be confident that Surfshark is right for your needs.

Bottom line: priced at around $1.87 per month, we can say with confidence that this is one of the most assertive multiyear VPN promos currently on offer. If unlimited device coverage, a massive global network, and audited no-logs claims are high on your wish list, this deal is hard to ignore.