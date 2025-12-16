Surfshark Restores Three-Year Plan for $28 Per Year

One of the fiercest VPN deals of 2020 is back, with Surfshark reviving a three-year plan that works out to $28 per year. The offer prices a 36-month Starter subscription at $83.99 — that’s less than many rivals charge yet retains the service’s full set of priority bundled core privacy features.

So for deal hunters and privacy diehards alike, the headline says it all: It’s unlimited devices secured with a selection of modern protocols and complete with built-in ad tracker blocking at a cost of an average of $2.33 per month for however long this initial term lasts.

What the Deal Includes in Surfshark’s Three-Year Plan

Bill Protection already includes VPN essentials for a household, with no per-device caps.

That’s remarkable in a tariff where many premium providers limit connections. Surfshark supports WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN protocols with AES-256 encryption and a kill switch to protect against data leaks if the tunnel fails.

The network now also covers over 3,200 servers throughout the world, with numerous locations having been upgraded to 10Gbps ports in order to manage peak traffic.

Split tunneling (known as Bypasser on Surfshark) allows banking apps or local services to connect outside the VPN when necessary.

MultiHop routes traffic through two servers for added obfuscation.

CleanWeb blocks advertisements, trackers, and known malware domains at the DNS level.

Extras, including static IP and dedicated IP support, also exist, but the entry offer is all about the pure VPN experience that most people will need in order to browse more safely, get access to streaming content while they’re abroad, and protect themselves when using public Wi‑Fi networks.

How the Three-Year Surfshark Price Actually Compares

At $83.99 for three years, the true monthly cost is about $2.33. That’s about 80% off the normal month-to-month VPN price, which averages around $12 to $13, so it’s a huge saving for the amount in question. That’s common across the category, but it’s not often you’ll see unlimited devices paired with a sub-$3 monthly average for this long a commitment.

The hitch with virtually all VPN offers is that the discounted price is for the first billing period only, and renewal fees return to regular pricing.

Sharp buyers put a reminder on renewal to re-shop the market, which continues to be competitive and offers frequent seasonal discounts.

Surfshark Privacy and Security Credentials Explained

Surfshark operates with RAM-only servers, meaning the design will automatically delete data on reboot, preventing any residual logs. The no-log policy has been independently audited by Deloitte, so there is third-party validation outside of marketing. The service also allows two-factor authentication for account safety and provides private DNS across the network.

WireGuard is at the forefront for speed and security, and in independent lab tests conducted by groups such as AV-TEST, VPNs using WireGuard have significantly better sustained throughput over legacy interface types. Actual real-world performance is still going to come down in large part to the proximity of a server and local network conditions, but modern protocols and high-capacity nodes together help minimize slowdowns.

Everyday Surfshark VPN Use Cases and Practical Tips

Travelers use a VPN to secure coffee-shop Wi‑Fi and access home services from the road; remote workers add a layer of protection when creating secure documents outside their office.

Likewise, when you’re overseas, streaming access can improve; however, its availability is dependent on provider and platform. As more services modify their geo-restriction methods, no VPN can promise unrestricted, all-the-time access to every library.

For families, the unlimited-device model means everyone’s phone, laptop, smart TV, and tablet are safeguarded by one account. Ad and tracker blocking from CleanWeb declutter news sites and apps, an excellent feature for anyone with a mobile data plan.

What to check before you buy

Review the renewal price, the refund window, and any specific geographic areas.

Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to test speeds on your own network.

Require any priority apps to use split tunneling if needed.

Consider jurisdiction and transparency; Surfshark operates in the Netherlands and publishes transparency reports listing the requests it receives.

Privacy groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation advise choosing providers with independent audits, clear policies, and minimal data retention.

If you have been wanting a low-cost, multi-year VPN, Surfshark’s return to $28 per year is one of the best go-tos this sale season. It’s the combination of unlimited devices, modern security, and a credible audit trail — all alongside a guarantee period that allows you to test performance before committing long term.

As with anything having to do with VPNs, you’ll want to read the fine print and prepare for renewal, but try your real-world usage cases early on. If the service is a good fit for you, this pricing is hard to argue with.