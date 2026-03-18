Surfshark Offers VPN And Calm Premium Under $2

Surfshark is running a limited-time promotion that pairs its multi-year VPN plan with a full year of Calm Premium for $1.99 per month, putting an uncommon combo of online privacy and digital well-being under one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for either service. The bundle covers 27 months of Surfshark’s Starter plan and includes a complimentary 12-month Calm Premium membership at an advertised 87% off the stated $417.15 value.

Everything included in Surfshark’s VPN and Calm bundle

The offer bundles Surfshark’s two-year subscription plus three bonus months with unlimited device connections under a single account. That makes it easy to protect phones, laptops, tablets, and even smart TVs at home and on public Wi-Fi without juggling logins. On top of that, you get Calm Premium for one year, unlocking guided meditations, breathing exercises, sleep stories, and soundscapes designed to help you decompress.

Surfshark says the discount brings the effective monthly rate to $1.99 for the entire 27-month term, typically billed upfront for the full period. The company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, a standard safeguard across major VPN providers.

Security and performance highlights of Surfshark VPN

For privacy fundamentals, Surfshark includes AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, and a no-logs policy that has been independently audited by Deloitte. The provider also operates RAM-only servers, meaning sessions are wiped on reboot, and publishes transparency reports that document law-enforcement requests and infrastructure updates.

In day-to-day use, WireGuard support helps deliver fast, consistent speeds across long distances, and the service offers thousands of servers in roughly 100 countries, according to Surfshark’s public disclosures. Features like CleanWeb block ads, trackers, and known malware domains; Alternative ID lets you generate masked email addresses for sign-ups; and split tunneling (called Bypasser on some platforms) routes selected apps outside the VPN when needed.

For streaming, Surfshark historically performs well with major platforms, though availability can change as services update their VPN detection. Extra tools such as MultiHop, rotating IP options, and obfuscation modes (Camouflage and NoBorders) add resilience on restrictive networks, which is useful for travelers and remote workers.

How a year of Calm Premium adds real-world wellness value

While a VPN tackles the risk side of digital life, the Calm Premium add-on speaks to the wellness side. Calm’s catalog spans bite-size meditations for busy schedules, longer courses by mindfulness instructors, focus music, and sleep content that has become a main draw. Industry trackers such as Sensor Tower have repeatedly ranked Calm among the top-grossing health and fitness apps, reflecting sustained user engagement with its content library.

Research cited by organizations like the American Psychological Association notes that brief, app-based mindfulness routines can help reduce perceived stress and improve sleep quality for many users. Pairing that with a VPN that trims online noise—blocking trackers and junk ads—creates a practical one-two punch for people feeling overwhelmed by the modern web.

Pricing math, renewal terms, and the important fine print

At $1.99 per month for 27 months, the outlay is typically charged as a single upfront payment, landing around the low-$50 range before any taxes or fees, aligned with the stated 87% savings versus a combined retail value of $417.15. After the initial term, plans generally renew at standard, higher rates, so it’s worth setting a reminder to reassess before renewal if you’re price-sensitive.

As with any VPN, speeds vary by location, network congestion, and protocol. If you rely on streaming access to specific libraries or latency-sensitive gaming, test during the refund window to ensure performance holds up on your connections.

Who should consider this Surfshark and Calm bundle deal

This bundle is tailor-made for households and power users who want full-coverage privacy across unlimited devices, frequent travelers who need reliable protection on hotel and airport Wi-Fi, and remote workers juggling sensitive data. It also makes sense for anyone actively trying to rein in doomscrolling, improve sleep, or structure short mindfulness sessions during the workday—without paying separately for a wellness app.

Bottom line: If you were already considering a multi-year VPN, Surfshark’s under-$2 pricing plus a year of Calm Premium is a rare value play that tackles both sides of digital life—safer connections and a calmer headspace—at a price that’s hard to beat.