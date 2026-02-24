Stripe And PayPal Ventures Invest In India’s Xflow

Stripe and PayPal Ventures are backing Indian fintech Xflow in a $16.6 million Series A, a bet that the startup’s infrastructure approach can clean up the stubbornly messy world of cross-border B2B payments. The all-equity round, led by General Catalyst with participation from Square Peg, Stripe, Lightspeed, and Moore Capital, values Bengaluru-based Xflow at $85 million post-money and lifts total funding above $32 million.

Why Cross-Border B2B Payments Still Lag Domestic Transfers

Domestic payments in India now clear in seconds via UPI, but international B2B flows remain largely bank-led, opaque, and slow. Exporters and global capability centers routinely grapple with unclear fees, unpredictable settlement timelines, and reconciliation headaches tied to compliance artifacts like e-FIRS and SOFTEX documentation.

Global data underscores the opportunity. McKinsey’s Global Payments Report estimates cross-border payments generate roughly a quarter-trillion dollars in annual revenues worldwide, with B2B representing the largest slice. The BIS Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures has called out persistent friction across cost, speed, transparency, and access, making this one of the most durable problem areas in financial infrastructure.

For Indian firms, the pain intensifies at scale. Large exporters move millions of dollars into India to fund payroll and operations, where even minor FX slippage or settlement delays can compound into material working-capital strain. Smaller exporters and freelancers face their own hurdles: inconsistent fee disclosures, documentary requirements, and limited tooling to forecast or control conversion outcomes.

Inside Xflow’s Model For Cross-Border B2B Collections

Founded in 2021 by former Stripe leaders Anand Balaji, Ashwin Bhatnagar, and Abhijit Chandrasekaran, Xflow positions itself as an infrastructure layer rather than a consumer-facing app. Its APIs let platforms, exporters, SaaS firms, and freelancers embed cross-border collections, manage FX, and settle funds in India—keeping the user experience inside the software they already use.

The company says it now serves about 15,000 businesses across SaaS, global capability centers, IT services, freelancers, and fintech platforms. Typical transaction sizes vary by segment: global capability centers average roughly $1 million to $2 million per movement, goods exporters see about $30,000 to $40,000, and freelancers around $3,000.

Beyond core money movement, Xflow offers an AI-enhanced FX toolkit that lets finance teams set target conversion rates—functionally similar to a limit order—rather than accepting the rate of the moment. The firm reports incremental gains for customers that use data-driven triggers to time conversions, an increasingly valuable lever when currency volatility affects margins and payroll consistency.

Funding And Strategic Value From Stripe And PayPal Backing

Strategic capital from Stripe and PayPal Ventures does more than fill the war chest. In cross-border payments, banking relationships and regulatory comfort are existential prerequisites. Backers with deep payments DNA can help open doors with correspondent banks and enterprise platforms, while reinforcing risk, compliance, and reliability standards expected for high-value flows.

Xflow plans to deploy the new funds into product expansion atop its infrastructure stack, build import capabilities to complement exports, and secure additional regulatory licenses in priority corridors. The company already holds a payments license in Canada and is pursuing approvals in markets such as Singapore, while keeping India as its anchor market.

Regulatory Positioning And Partnerships

Xflow says it has received final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India for a Payment Aggregator–Cross-Border license covering both export and import flows. That status is meaningful: it slots the company into a formal RBI framework for operating with authorized banks while standardizing consumer protection, dispute processes, and settlement safeguards for merchants and platforms.

On distribution, the startup has struck platform partnerships with Easebuzz and Drip Capital, embedding cross-border rails where SMEs and exporters already manage invoices, credit, and receivables. This platform-first motion is consistent with Xflow’s API posture, aiming to power many front ends rather than compete with them.

Competitive Landscape In Cross-Border B2B Payments

Incumbent banks still control the lion’s share of large-ticket cross-border transfers, while fintechs such as Wise, Payoneer, and Skydo have strong traction with SMEs, marketplaces, and freelancers. Xflow’s bet is to differentiate on high-value B2B use cases and deep API integrations, prioritizing orchestration, compliance, and CFO-grade controls over a branded end-user app.

Real-time experiments—think UPI corridors linked with overseas systems—are beginning to influence expectations for speed and transparency. But high-value B2B flows bring stricter compliance checks, documentation, and treasury needs that won’t be solved by speed alone. Platforms that can abstract bank-by-bank differences while preserving auditability and FX control are likely to capture outsized share.

What To Watch As Xflow Scales Cross-Border B2B Flows

Key signals include how quickly Xflow scales volumes in its core corridors, the uptake of import capabilities, and the pace of new license wins. Partnerships with enterprise platforms and authorized dealer banks will be critical, as will resilience through INR volatility and evolving RBI guidance.

India’s services exports have surpassed $300 billion annually according to the Commerce Ministry, and global B2B e-commerce continues to expand. With 65 employees and fresh capital, Xflow now has both the runway and the mandate to turn a complex, bank-heavy process into software-driven infrastructure—and the endorsement of two of the most influential names in payments to help it get there.