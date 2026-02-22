Stop Killing Games To Launch US And EU NGOs

The Stop Killing Games consumer movement is formalizing its campaign against game sunsetting with plans to establish two non-governmental organizations, one in the United States and another in the European Union. The move, announced by creator Ross Scott in a new video highlighted by Engadget, signals a shift from online activism to structured advocacy aimed at changing how publishers retire paid titles.

According to Scott, the NGOs will press for clear legal obligations when publishers revoke access to purchased games and will build a reporting portal for players to flag removals and shutdowns. The stated objective is simple but contentious: if you buy a game, you should retain a way to play it—even when official servers go dark.

What The New Stop Killing Games NGOs Plan To Do

Organizers say the groups will focus on policy drafting, industry outreach, and consumer case triage. In the EU, that likely means mapping demands onto existing frameworks such as Directive (EU) 2019/770 on digital content—rules that already require ongoing functionality and security updates for a “reasonable” period. In practice, the NGOs want that principle to cover server-dependent titles and to clarify remedies when access is revoked.

On the consumer side, a centralized reporting system is planned to track delistings and shutdowns at scale. That data could underpin complaints to national consumer authorities, collective actions where possible, or negotiations for remedies such as refunds, offline patches, or transitional access. While the legal structures of the NGOs were not disclosed, leaders frame them as vehicles for sustained lobbying and, where appropriate, strategic litigation.

A Flashpoint After High-Profile Online Server Shutdowns

Stop Killing Games surged in visibility after Ubisoft ended support for The Crew and delisted it from player libraries, a high-profile example of how always-online design can erase a purchased product. The frustration is familiar to players of short-lived or sunset live-service titles such as Babylon’s Fall, Knockout City, Rumbleverse, and Battleborn, as well as delisted premium games like Marvel’s Avengers.

The group’s first European petition gathered over 1 million signatures, triggering a formal discussion in the European Parliament. Public support has included prominent creators such as Cr1TiKaL, PewDiePie, and Minecraft’s Markus Persson, and backing from European Parliament Vice President Nicolae Ștefănuță. A related petition in the UK prompted a government response, though ministers declined to revisit laws on “digital obsolescence.”

Understanding The Legal Terrain In The EU And US

EU consumer law offers several footholds. The digital content directive requires that paid digital products remain in conformity for a period consumers can reasonably expect, with remedies if they do not. National enforcement varies, and the scope for online-only games remains a gray area the movement aims to clarify. Consumer groups like BEUC and the EU’s Consumer Protection Cooperation network have experience coordinating cross-border enforcement—potential allies for structured complaints.

In the US, federal rules are looser. The Federal Trade Commission has focused on dark patterns and deceptive practices, while state attorneys general enforce unfair and deceptive acts and practices statutes. That could cover situations where marketing implies ownership but end-user license terms allow revocation. Clearer standards—refunds when access ends, offline fallbacks where feasible, or minimum support windows—are likely targets for the US NGO’s policy agenda.

Industry Pushback And The Practical Hurdles Ahead

Publishers and legal experts argue that perpetual access to server-based titles is unrealistic. As intellectual property lawyer Sergio Ferreira told GamesIndustry.biz, maintaining online games requires ongoing operations and third-party licenses; some content cannot simply be open-sourced or rehosted. There are also security and privacy constraints that limit releasing server code.

Advocates counter that sunset plans can balance feasibility and fairness. Options include “final patches” that enable offline or LAN play, escrow of server binaries with trusted institutions, commitments to reissue single-player functionality, or structured refunds and account credits when access ends earlier than expected. Even a transparent, tiered sunset roadmap—paired with notice and remediation—would improve today’s unpredictable shutdowns.

Why It Matters For Players And Digital Preservation

Consumer stakes are sizable. US players spent tens of billions on games annually, according to industry trackers like Circana, and live-service design now anchors many flagship releases. Preservation is fragile: a study by the Video Game History Foundation found that 87% of classic games are commercially unavailable, illustrating how quickly interactive culture disappears without proactive measures.

For many, the question isn’t “forever support” but predictable rights: the ability to finish a single-player campaign, access previously purchased content, or receive compensation when a product is functionally withdrawn. Clearer rules could also benefit publishers by standardizing expectations and reducing backlash, support costs, and legal uncertainty.

What Comes Next For The Stop Killing Games Campaign

The movement says NGO setup is underway, with more details to follow on governance, membership, and funding. Early priorities include building the reporting portal, aggregating cases for regulators, and drafting proposals tailored to EU and US law. Whether the campaign can translate grassroots momentum into enforceable standards will hinge on its ability to align consumer expectations with the operational realities of modern game development—and to convince lawmakers that digital ownership should mean something even after the servers go quiet.