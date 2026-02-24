Starz Prime Video Add-On Now $2.99 Per Month

A limited-time promotion has dropped the Starz add-on within Prime Video Channels to just $2.99 per month for the first two months, cutting the usual $10.99 monthly rate to a fraction of the price. For deal hunters looking to expand their streaming lineup without blowing up the budget, this is a compelling on-ramp to a premium library of originals and first-run Lionsgate films.

What the $2.99 Starz offer through Prime Video includes

The discount applies to Starz when you subscribe through Prime Video Channels, Amazon’s in-app add-on marketplace. You’ll pay $2.99 per month for two months, then the plan renews at the standard $10.99 rate unless you cancel. You need an active Prime membership or a standalone Prime Video subscription to add the channel, and billing is consolidated on your Amazon account for simplicity.

In practical terms, the two-month promo saves about $16 versus paying full price over the same period. That’s enough breathing room to sample buzzy originals, work through a couple of marquee series, and catch recent theatrical releases without committing to a long-term plan.

Why trying Starz through Prime Video may be worth it

Channels streamline discovery and reduce friction: no new passwords, no new apps, and one place to search, watch, and manage billing. Media analytics firm Antenna has noted that Prime Video Channels is a powerful acquisition engine for midsize streamers, with promos like this driving quick spikes in sign-ups and trial engagement.

It’s also a rare price point. Outside of major shopping periods, deep streaming discounts are sporadic. With household streaming portfolios already stretched, small, time-boxed add-ons are becoming the go-to tactic for sampling services. Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends research has found that consumers rotate subscriptions more than ever, leaning on short-term deals to manage costs—this offer fits that playbook neatly.

What you can watch on Starz during a two-month trial

Starz punches above its weight in scripted series. If you’ve been waiting to catch up on the Power universe, you’ll find Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force alongside BMF, P-Valley, The Serpent Queen, Outlander, and the revived cult favorite Party Down. Comedy, crime sagas, genre drama—there’s breadth here, with seasons deep enough to occupy a promo period.

On the film side, Starz maintains the domestic pay-1 window for Lionsgate theatrical releases before later windows at other outlets, per the companies. That’s why recent Lionsgate hits like John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes have flowed through Starz after theaters and transactional windows. If you prefer catching studio titles during their first subscription stop, Starz remains a strategic add.

How the Starz promotional pricing stacks up today

At the regular $10.99 monthly price, Starz sits in the mid-tier range among premium add-ons. The $2.99 promo undercuts even many ad-supported plans elsewhere and brings two months to $5.98 total—less than a single new-release rental in many stores. Starz also runs periodic annual discounts directly, but Channels subscribers tend to prioritize month-to-month flexibility and easy cancellation, which this deal preserves.

For Prime members, the opportunity cost is low: you’re not adding another standalone app, and the content folds into your existing watchlists, recommendations, and device ecosystem. That convenience is one reason Nielsen’s The Gauge has consistently shown streaming time consolidating into a few primary hubs, with aggregation playing a bigger role in how people browse.

Key fine print details and practical signup tips

Availability and eligibility can vary by region and account status, and promotions like this often target new or lapsed Channel subscribers. Always review the offer details at checkout to confirm the end date and renewal price. You can cancel anytime from your Amazon account’s Memberships & Subscriptions page and retain access through the current billing period.

If you’re not already a Prime or Prime Video subscriber, Amazon typically offers a free trial to new members; stacking that with the Starz offer can further lower your two-month trial cost. Download options, watchlists, and parental controls work through the Prime Video app, which keeps the experience consistent across devices you already use.

Bottom line on this limited-time Starz Channels offer

For under six dollars total, this Starz Channels promo is a low-risk way to binge flagship series and catch first-window Lionsgate films without adding another standalone app. If you practice “subscribe, watch, cancel” rotation, this is exactly the sort of short, value-dense window that maximizes your streaming budget.