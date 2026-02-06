Starbucks Gives Free Coffee On Starbucks Monday

Starbucks is rolling out a one-day perk for its loyalty members, offering a free tall iced or hot brewed coffee when they buy any other beverage. The company is dubbing the day “Starbucks Monday,” aligning the giveaway with the post–Big Game slump when many people need an extra caffeine boost.

How the Free Coffee Works and Who Can Redeem It

The offer is exclusive to Starbucks Rewards members and is valid at participating U.S. locations. To redeem it, members should open the Starbucks app and look for a single-use coupon in the Offers tab at checkout. The free drink is a tall 12-ounce brewed or iced coffee and requires the purchase of any other beverage on the same visit.

There are a few caveats worth noting. Customizations to the complimentary coffee—like adding syrups, alternative milks, or extra shots—may incur additional charges. Availability can vary by store and product inventory, and the offer is typically limited to one redemption per member.

If the coupon doesn’t appear in your app, baristas can often help process the promotion in-store after confirming your Rewards membership. Mobile order-ahead should work when the offer is visible in the app, but many guests find it simplest to redeem at the register if anything looks off.

What to Expect in Stores During Starbucks Monday

To mark the occasion, Starbucks is introducing special-edition green paper cups for a limited time at participating shops, along with a new 1971 Roast—an homage to the company’s founding year and a nod to classic, darker-leaning profiles. Expect those cups to appear while supplies last.

Historically, the morning after the Big Game brings heavier-than-usual coffee traffic. Third-party retail analytics firms have noted post-game Monday spikes across quick-service coffee chains in recent years, and Starbucks typically sees heightened demand tied to seasonal promotions. In other words, plan for a busier lobby and drive-thru—and consider ordering ahead if the app shows your coupon.

Why Starbucks Is Offering the Starbucks Monday Deal

Coffee chains use event-driven offers to nudge trial, build habit, and steer customers into their apps. For Starbucks, it’s also a loyalty flywheel: the Rewards program is a core revenue engine, with the company reporting more than 34 million active U.S. members and nearly 60% of U.S. sales coming from Rewards transactions on recent earnings calls.

The timing makes strategic sense. According to the National Coffee Association’s trend reports, roughly two-thirds of American adults drink coffee daily, and mornings remain the dominant consumption occasion. A well-placed freebie tied to a cultural moment can re-engage lapsed members and encourage incremental beverage purchases.

Tips to Maximize the Starbucks Monday Coffee Deal

Bring a companion or plan a two-drink order. Since the free tall coffee requires buying any other beverage, consider making your paid drink the pricier option—like a cold brew, nitro cold brew, or a seasonal latte—while taking the brewed coffee as your free item.

Open the app before you queue. Verify the coupon in the Offers tab and make sure your preferred store has the items in stock. If the coupon is missing, let your barista know you’re a Rewards member and ask them to check for in-store redemption options.

Keep extras in check. Custom add-ons to the free coffee can cost more, so if you want to keep your total low, stick to standard menu builds. If you regularly preload funds or register a Starbucks Card, you’ll also earn Stars on purchases—and loading through the app can sometimes increase your earn rate.

The Bottom Line on Starbucks Monday Free Coffee

“Starbucks Monday” is a straightforward win: Rewards members get a free tall brewed or iced coffee with the purchase of any beverage, redeemable via a coupon in the Starbucks app at participating U.S. stores. Expect limited-edition green cups, a fresh 1971 Roast on bar, and heavier traffic than usual. Check your Offers tab, keep customizations minimal if you want to avoid add-on fees, and grab an extra caffeine boost while it’s available.