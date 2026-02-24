Square Terminal Deal Slashes Price By $100

A popular all-in-one point-of-sale device just dropped in price, with the Square Terminal now available for $199.99—$100 off its typical tag—via Woot while supplies last. The offer is limited to one unit per customer and includes a full one-year manufacturer’s warranty, making it a timely pickup for small retailers, pop-up operators, and service pros who want to accept modern payments without investing in a bulky setup.

What You Get With Square’s All-In-One Terminal

Square Terminal combines a touchscreen checkout, card reader, and built-in receipt printer in a compact unit designed for counters or mobile carts. It accepts chip, tap, and swipe payments and works with major card networks including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. It also supports popular digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay for fast, contactless transactions.

Setup is intentionally straightforward: connect over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, sign in, and start taking payments. Square’s software handles item libraries, taxes, tips, and basic reporting, with options to email or print receipts on the spot. For many small businesses, it’s a tidy alternative to piecing together a tablet, separate reader, and external printer.

Why This Matters For In-Person Retail Sales

Consumer payment habits have shifted decisively toward cards and tap-to-pay. Visa has reported that more than half of face-to-face transactions in the U.S. are now contactless, reflecting rapid adoption of NFC at checkout. At the same time, the Federal Reserve’s Diary of Consumer Payment Choice shows cash usage continuing to fade, accounting for roughly 18% of all payments in recent findings.

For merchants, meeting those expectations isn’t just about convenience—it reduces friction at the counter. Tap-and-go speeds up lines, chip transactions lower fraud liability under EMV rules compared to magstripe, and digital wallets enable secure authentication on the customer’s device. A single device that handles all three methods helps future-proof the checkout experience without adding complexity.

Costs and fees at a glance for Square Terminal

Square’s transparent pricing keeps budgeting simple: in-person transactions on Square Terminal typically incur a flat 2.6% + $0.10 per tap, dip, or swipe. To put that in context, a $40 sale would carry a $1.14 processing fee. There are no monthly software fees required for basic use, and the hardware discount lowers the upfront cost of ownership.

While interchange-plus plans from traditional processors can sometimes undercut flat rates at very high volumes, many small businesses favor Square for predictable costs and straightforward setup, particularly when average ticket sizes are moderate and staffing time is at a premium.

Availability and fine print for the limited-time deal

The discounted price is offered by Woot, the Amazon-owned deals marketplace. The promotion is slated to run for a short window or until inventory is gone, with a stated limit of one unit per customer. Buyers receive a full one-year manufacturer’s warranty, which is the same coverage you’d expect at standard retail price.

If you’ve been weighing a checkout upgrade, this pricing meaningfully lowers the barrier to entry. It’s also a practical backup terminal for established shops that want redundancy during busy seasons or mobile events.

Who should jump on this deal for Square Terminal

Boutiques and salons that want a clean countertop setup with printed receipts.

Food trucks, market vendors, and service contractors who need a portable, all-day battery device that takes cards and wallets on the go.

Multi-location retailers seeking a simple, scalable terminal for secondary stations or pop-ups without complex onboarding.

With card and contactless payments now the norm, a $199.99 Square Terminal is a compelling value. It’s a streamlined, merchant-friendly way to accept the payments your customers already expect, at a rare discount that’s likely to move quickly.