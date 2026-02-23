Spotify Tests Notes For Taste Profile Feedback

Spotify is quietly experimenting with a new way to steer its recommendations, testing a Notes feature that lets users add short, written guidance to their Taste Profile so the Home feed reflects what they actually want to hear right now.

What Spotify Is Testing with Taste Profile Notes

Strings discovered in a recent Android build of the Spotify app point to a Taste Profile Notes tool that accepts free‑form text, with options to add, edit, and delete entries. The language in the app suggests these Notes would directly influence what appears on Home, effectively giving listeners a new signal beyond plays, skips, likes, and the existing “exclude from Taste Profile” controls.

The code also references limits on both character count and the total number of Notes you can keep active. Hitting the cap would require removing an older Note before adding a new one, and deleting a Note would lessen its weight in your Taste Profile. In other words, Spotify appears to be treating Notes like time‑sensitive hints rather than permanent profile edits.

Today, Taste Profile is built mostly from passive behavior and a few exclusion tools. If a white‑noise playlist is skewing Discover Weekly or your Home shelf, you can exclude it and Spotify says those changes typically propagate within roughly two days. What you cannot do is say, in plain language, “I’m in an Afrobeats phase” or “cool it on the sad folk,” and see results immediately. Notes aims to fill that gap.

Why Direct Feedback Matters for Spotify Recommendations

Recommendation systems shine when they capture intent, not just habits. Spotify’s personalization famously drives engagement—from Discover Weekly to Blend and Wrapped—but passive signals can misread context. A shared account, a holiday playlist binge, or kids’ sing‑alongs can send algorithms veering off course. Direct, lightweight feedback could correct those detours faster and with less trial and error.

There’s also a growth angle. Spotify now counts well over 600 million monthly users globally, according to recent earnings reports, and even small improvements in the relevance of the Home feed can translate to longer sessions, more playlist saves, and higher retention. A user‑authored Note like “more 90s shoegaze” or “less EDM this week” is a high‑quality signal that’s hard to infer purely from clicks.

How It Might Work Under the Hood of Spotify Notes

Implementing Notes likely involves a few familiar tooling layers: natural language processing to classify genres, moods, or eras; mapping those intents to Spotify’s internal taxonomies; and a recency‑weighted boost that gradually decays unless reinforced by listening behavior. If you delete or replace a Note, its weight would diminish quickly, matching what the code hints suggest.

Expect some guardrails. Character and quantity limits reduce spammy inputs and simplify moderation. Multilingual handling is a must at Spotify’s scale, and the system will need to interpret colloquial phrases—think “hyperpop,” “Y2K R&B,” or “gym bangers”—into structured features that ranking models can use across Home, Discover Weekly, and Radio.

What Listeners Could See If Spotify Ships Notes Publicly

If this ships publicly, it will likely live in the Taste Profile or personalization settings with a simple text box and a recent‑Notes list. A typical flow might look like this: add a Note such as “discover more contemporary jazz,” then see Home carousels tilt toward relevant new albums, editorial playlists, and artist radios within hours. As you play, save, or skip, the models learn and either reinforce or taper the boost.

Privacy‑minded users should know Notes are designed to steer recommendations, not to post publicly. That said, anything typed becomes a data signal, so expect the same treatment as other personalization inputs outlined in Spotify’s privacy documentation.

Also Spotted: Custom Emoji Reactions in Spotify Chats

The same app build hints at customizable emoji reactions for Spotify’s messaging features. Today you get a small set of defaults; customization would let listeners tailor quick reactions in chats tied to listening activity, which could boost social engagement around tracks and playlists.

Timing and Caveats for Spotify’s Notes and Reactions

As with any feature spotted in app code, there’s no guarantee of a public rollout. Tests can be refined, A/B’d to small cohorts, or shelved entirely. Still, direct preference input is a logical next step for a platform that’s poured years into personalization research, including work on session‑aware recommendations and intent modeling shared on its engineering blog.

If Notes reaches beta, it could become one of the most user‑friendly controls Spotify has introduced in years—a simple way to express taste shifts in natural language and see recommendations catch up without weeks of retraining your queue.