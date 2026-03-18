Spotify Premium Users Report Unexpected Ads Again

If you heard ad breaks while paying for Spotify Premium today, you’re not imagining it. A wave of subscribers reported ads interrupting music playback on paid accounts, marking the third such incident in recent weeks. The company has acknowledged the disruption and says normal service has been restored, but the recurrence is raising eyebrows among loyal subscribers.

What Users Are Reporting Across Devices and Regions

Premium listeners described hearing promotional spots between tracks across phones, desktops, and connected cars, according to posts on the Spotify Community forums and social media. Some users said other perks also misfired, including offline listening and unlimited track skipping, both core benefits of a paid plan.

Reports suggest the problem was widespread rather than isolated to a single platform or region. In several examples shared publicly, users experienced back-to-back interruptions that mirrored the free tier experience, even while accounts showed an active Premium status in settings.

What Spotify Says About The Premium Ad Glitch

Spotify has indicated the issue was a mistake, not a change to Premium benefits. The company’s support channels and issue tracker marked the incident as resolved and recommended a quick fix: log out of the app on affected devices and sign back in to refresh Premium entitlements. In past occurrences this month and earlier this year, the company provided similar guidance and emphasized that ad-free listening remains a defining feature of paid plans.

While Spotify did not publicly disclose a root cause, the pattern aligns with an account validation or entitlement-sync error on backend systems—an occasional risk for large-scale streaming platforms running complex A/B tests, authentication tokens, and server-side ad insertion controls.

Why This Might Be Happening Behind The Scenes

Streaming apps depend on a constant handshake between your device and the service to confirm which features your account should get. If that handshake fails—due to a caching glitch, expired tokens, or a misrouted flag—your session can temporarily revert to free-tier behavior even though you’re paid up. When that happens, the ad system may activate by default and downloaded content may be treated as if it belongs to a non-Premium account.

Incidents like this aren’t unique to one platform. Other major services have occasionally tripped over similar entitlement bugs, where paid users briefly lose ad-free or offline features until sessions refresh. The difference here is frequency: three flare-ups in a short span naturally test subscriber patience.

Quick Fixes You Can Try To Restore Premium Features

If you’re still hearing ads, try these steps that often resolve entitlement hiccups:

Log out of Spotify on every device, then log back in on the primary device first.

Force close the app and clear its cache before signing in again.

Toggle Offline Mode off and on, then re-check your downloads.

On desktop, sign out everywhere from the account settings, then reauthenticate.

Verify that your payment is current and your plan (Individual, Duo, Family, Student) shows as active in your account overview.

If you use a Family plan, ensure your account is still listed under the plan manager and the country setting matches your location.

If none of these help, reinstalling the app or contacting support with your device, app version, and a timestamp of the ad break can speed investigation.

Spotify counts over 230 million Premium subscribers globally, according to recent earnings reports. Even a small slice of that base feeling the effects for a few hours can generate thousands of support tickets and dents in listening time. Beyond inconvenience, repeated misfires risk undermining trust in the product’s core promise—ad-free playback—especially after notable price adjustments in key markets over the past year.

User sentiment matters in a crowded audio landscape where switching costs are low and competitors are quick to promote reliability as a selling point. Temporary bugs happen to every cloud service, but the frequency and clarity of communication determine how much goodwill remains afterward.

The Bottom Line For Affected Spotify Premium Users

Today’s ad interruptions on Premium accounts appear to be the latest in a string of entitlement glitches and, according to the company, are now resolved. If you’re still affected, a full sign-out and sign-in typically restores ad-free playback. The bigger question is durability: subscribers will be watching to see if the platform can prevent a fourth repeat and keep one of its most important benefits working flawlessly.