Spotify Launches SongDNA to Map Music Connections

Spotify is rolling out SongDNA, a new Premium feature that visualizes how tracks are linked through samples, covers, interpolations, and shared collaborators. Available globally on iOS and Android in beta, the tool turns any song into an explorable web of creative connections—making it easier for fans to dive deeper and for behind-the-scenes contributors to be seen.

Think of SongDNA as an evolution of Spotify’s existing credits and “About the Song” panels. Instead of stopping at who wrote or produced a track, it surfaces the lineage and influence map around it—who reinterpreted it, which classics it borrows from, and where its creators have left their fingerprints elsewhere. The result is a richer context for listening and a new discovery engine grounded in music’s shared DNA.

What SongDNA Reveals About Samples, Covers, and Credits

Tap into a song’s details and SongDNA organizes key relationships: samples and interpolations the track uses, notable covers by other artists, and the broader portfolios of songwriters, producers, and engineers. It’s built in part on data from WhoSampled—the community database Spotify acquired last year—known for its meticulous tracking of sample sources and covers across genres.

The practical effect is immediate. Pull up Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” and you’ll see the horn riff’s roots in the Chi-Lites’ “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” Open Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and follow its lineage back to Timmy Thomas’ “Why Can’t We Live Together.” Hip-hop heads, crate diggers, and pop fans alike get a guided path through the past lives and future echoes of familiar hits.

For working creators, SongDNA doubles as a network map. A young artist can trace a producer’s credits across genres, find session musicians who keep appearing on the records they love, and spot engineers behind the sound they’re chasing. Spotify executives say the goal is to bring collaborators, samples, and covers into one place to aid discovery while giving songwriters, producers, and rightsholders clearer attribution.

Why SongDNA Matters Now for Music Discovery and Credits

Music discovery has shifted from radio to feeds and playlists, but context often lags behind the click. Industry groups like IFPI note that streaming remains the primary way people find new music globally, yet credits and source material are still fragmented across databases and social posts. Luminate’s recent year-end analyses also show catalog tracks dominate on-demand listening, underscoring listeners’ appetite for older music and the stories that connect eras.

SongDNA meets both trends: it gives fans a native way to connect dots without leaving the app, and it elevates contributors who rarely get marquee placement in streaming interfaces. That recognition push mirrors a broader industry shift—seen in standards work by DDEX, the rise of credits platforms like Jaxsta, and efforts by labels and publishers to unify metadata—toward more accurate, visible attribution that can also improve royalty flows.

It’s also a competitive play. TIDAL has long emphasized interactive credits, and Apple Music has expanded composer and production details. Spotify’s advantage is scale and the WhoSampled backbone, which is unusually strong at tracking sample chains, alternate versions, and cover histories—exactly the kind of connective tissue that sparks discovery.

Under the Hood and the Edge Cases for Mapping Music

Mapping musical lineage is nuanced. Samples can be uncleared, interpolations can blur the lines with homage, and credits can change post-release. Expect SongDNA to evolve as rights are updated and community-sourced information is reconciled with label and publisher data. The feature’s success will hinge on completeness and transparency—areas where WhoSampled’s editorial rigor and Spotify’s scale can be complementary.

There’s also the recommendation angle. If Spotify feeds SongDNA’s relationship graph into its personalization systems, listeners could see more context-aware suggestions—think a playlist that pivots from a track to its sampled source, then to a modern cover, and finally to the producer’s latest cut. For power users, that’s a discovery loop with narrative momentum, not just sonic similarity.

Availability and What to Expect Next from Spotify SongDNA

SongDNA is rolling out now in beta to Premium subscribers on iOS and Android worldwide, with deployment expected to complete over the coming weeks. As it expands, watch for deeper integration into artist pages, “Written By” playlists, and editorial hubs that spotlight sampling culture, cover versions, and the teams behind major releases.

The big picture: streaming has flattened access to music, but context is what shapes taste. By weaving together how songs relate, SongDNA turns passive plays into active exploration—and gives the makers behind the music a brighter, more enduring spotlight.