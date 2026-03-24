Spotify Launches SongDNA For Music Discovery

Spotify is introducing SongDNA, an interactive way to peel back the layers of any track and tumble into a web of collaborators, samples, covers, and related works. Built into the Now Playing screen and rolling out in beta to Premium users on Android and iOS, the feature reframes a song as a living network rather than a static play button.

What SongDNA Does: a guided map of credits and lineage

Tap SongDNA and you’ll see the creative lineage of the track: songwriters, producers, session players, and the musical references that shaped it. From there, one tap jumps to other projects by those contributors, or to songs that sampled the same source, spawned notable covers, or share interpolations and remixes. It’s not a credits list; it’s a guided rabbit hole.

Think of it as a music knowledge graph made usable. Follow a producer across genres, trace an interpolation back to a ’70s soul cut, then surface a modern cover that recontextualizes the hook. A hit like Crazy in Love points to The Chi-Lites’ Are You My Woman, and onward to contemporary reinterpretations you may have missed. The promise is serendipity with context.

Why SongDNA matters for music discovery and context

Spotify’s discovery engine has long leaned on personalized playlists like Discover Weekly, Release Radar, and Radio to keep listening fresh. SongDNA adds a complementary path that’s less algorithmic and more exploratory—ideal for listeners who want to connect the dots rather than accept a feed.

Industry groups like IFPI and the Recording Academy have pushed for better credit visibility and richer context around music creation. Features that surface who did what—and how songs interrelate—can deepen fandom and drive catalog listening. When listeners understand a track’s roots, they’re more likely to dive into back catalogs, a dynamic that labels say consistently lifts streams for legacy recordings.

Under the hood and data provenance powering SongDNA

Spotify says SongDNA is powered by a blend of artist and label submissions, editorial curation, and community contributions, with visibility controls through Spotify for Artists. That matters: accuracy in splits, roles, and rights has real financial consequences, and the platform has been steadily improving metadata since its acquisition of The Echo Nest a decade ago.

Expect SongDNA to benefit from identifiers like ISRCs and ISWCs and from partnerships across the rights ecosystem, including organizations such as the MLC in the U.S. Still, community input requires guardrails. Spotify will need robust moderation and audit trails so that producers, engineers, and songwriters—often under-credited—get proper attribution.

How SongDNA fits with existing features on Spotify

SongDNA sits alongside About The Song, which focuses on storytelling and liner note-style anecdotes. Where About The Song explains “why,” SongDNA maps the “how” and “who else.” It also narrows the gap with specialist databases like Discogs and services such as WhoSampled by baking lineage and influence directly into playback, where listeners can act on curiosity without leaving the app.

For playlist creators, SongDNA is a shortcut to credible curation: follow a mastering engineer’s discography to build a sonic throughline mix, or jump from a sample source to contemporary reinterpretations. For casual fans, it’s a one-tap way to discover that the hook they love has a decades-long history.

Real-world use cases that show SongDNA in action

Imagine hearing a new single built on a familiar bassline. SongDNA can reveal the source recording, then send you to other tracks that sampled that same line—say, a hip-hop classic and a recent pop cut—creating a mini-genre study in minutes. Or tap a songwriter’s name to surface their hidden fingerprints across charting hits, a tactic publishers and A&R teams often use to spot rising talent.

Covers also become more discoverable. A jazz standard may lead to a lo-fi reinterpretation, a festival-ready electronic remix, and an acoustic TikTok breakout, all connected through SongDNA’s graph. The effect is a discovery loop that blends history with trends, not just more of the same.

Availability and early access details for Premium users

SongDNA is in beta for Spotify Premium users on Android and iOS, accessible from the Now Playing screen. Spotify says broader availability will follow in the coming weeks. As with most staged rollouts, interfaces and depth of data may evolve as feedback comes in and metadata coverage expands.

What to watch next as Spotify scales SongDNA globally

If the feature scales, expect measurable boosts to catalog streams via sample sources and covers—areas that already see renewed life when they trend on social platforms. Better credit visibility could also shine a light on behind-the-scenes creators and help fans follow the people shaping the sounds they love.

In a landscape where algorithms still dominate, SongDNA gives agency back to curiosity. It turns every play into a starting point, and for listeners who love the story behind the sound, that may be the most addictive part.