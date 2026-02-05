Spotify Launches Page Match For Reading Sync

Spotify’s new Page Match feature is built for readers who bounce between a physical book and its audiobook without losing the thread. It lets you point your phone at a page to land on the exact spot in the audiobook, then scan again later to return to the printed page. Here’s how it works, who gets it, and the smartest way to use it.

What Page Match Does and How It Aligns Audio with Text

Page Match uses computer vision and text matching to identify the words on a page and align them with the corresponding timecode in the audiobook. Spotify has emphasized this is not a generative AI summarizer; it’s a text alignment system designed for precise, sentence-level sync.

The feature supports physical books and most e-readers, provided the text is clear and legible on camera. Scan a page when you’re ready to listen, tap play at the matched timestamp, and when you’re done, scan a page from your book to find your place again in print.

Who Can Use Page Match and Where It’s Available

Page Match is available to all Spotify users, free and Premium. Free-tier listeners can use it with audiobooks they’ve purchased outright on Spotify. Premium subscribers can use it with titles included in their monthly audiobook listening hours, and it also works with the Audiobook+ add-on where available.

The initial rollout is English-only and is expanding across a large share of the catalog over the coming weeks. If you don’t see Page Match yet, update your Spotify app and check back as the rollout continues.

How to Jump Seamlessly from a Page to the Audiobook

Step 1: Open Spotify on your phone and go to the audiobook’s detail page. Step 2: Look for the Page Match option (you may see “Scan to listen”). Grant camera permission if prompted. Step 3: Fill your screen with the page you’re reading and snap the photo. Aim for flat pages with crisp focus. Step 4: Spotify will process the image, match the text to the audiobook, and display a “Play from here” option. Tap to start listening at that exact moment. Step 5: If you’re not ready to listen right away, choose “Save for later” to bookmark the exact spot for your next session.

How to Jump from Audio Back to Your Physical Book

Step 1: From the Now Playing screen or the audiobook’s detail page, tap Page Match. Step 2: Select “Scan to read” and allow camera access if you haven’t already. Step 3: Photograph any page in your physical book or e-reader. Spotify will compare the text and show you where you left off in print so you can resume reading with confidence.

Scanning Tips and Troubleshooting for Better Matches

Use bright, even lighting and avoid glare from glossy pages or e-ink front lights. Hold the phone steady and fill the frame with text (not your thumbs or big margins). Curled pages or heavy shadows can reduce accuracy.

If matching fails, try a page with distinctive phrasing rather than a chapter title or an image-heavy spread. Remove bookmarks or sticky notes covering text. On e-readers, increase contrast and font size slightly to boost legibility.

Remember that Page Match requires a supported audiobook edition. If the edition of your print book differs significantly from the audiobook’s text (for example, revised or annotated versions), matching may be inconsistent.

Why This Matters for Readers Who Switch Formats

For commuters, parents, and multitaskers, Page Match eliminates the mental gymnastics of “Where was I?” The Audio Publishers Association has reported steady year-over-year growth in audiobook listening for more than a decade, and tools like this help blend formats rather than force a choice between them.

Spotify’s move also sits alongside two notable pushes: a partnership with Bookshop.org to surface and sell physical books, and audiobook features such as Recaps, which condense key plot points to refresh your memory before you dive back in. It’s a clear signal that hybrid reading—part print, part audio—is now a first-class use case.

Pro Tips for Daily Use and Smarter Page Matching

Save precise jumps: When Page Match lands you in the audiobook, add a custom bookmark or note for that moment. If you’re pausing mid-chapter, this creates a reliable anchor for your next scan.

Build a routine: Scan the page at natural breaks—before you leave the house, when you reach a bus stop, or after finishing a section. Consistency improves your sense of continuity across formats.

Compare with alternatives: Audible’s Whispersync for Voice syncs Kindle ebooks with audiobooks but depends on buying both within that ecosystem. Page Match, by contrast, works from any supported printed page or e-reader screen to a Spotify audiobook, which makes it flexible for people who already own the physical book.

The bottom line: If you split your reading time between pages and headphones, Page Match is a simple, fast bridge that keeps the story flowing—no backtracking, no spoilers, just seamless narrative continuity.