Spotify Is Now Sharing Weekly Listening Data, Too

Spotify is making its end‑of‑year ritual a habit you won’t have to quit. That’s where the company’s new Listening Stats come in, which offer a weekly snapshot of your top artists, tracks and listening milestones — borrowing that shareable magic from Wrapped and delivering it on a rolling basis.

Listening Stats is available to both Free users and Premium members across more than 60 markets and crunches the past four weeks of your music activity down into bite‑sized insights, as well as auto-generating playlists based on whatever it is you’re currently looping. It also red‑flags unforgettable moments — like the night you discovered a new artist or endlessly looped that one song in the wee hours — and networks them into shareable cards.

What Spotify Listening Stats Reveal Each Week

Open the feature and you’re greeted by a series of swiping tiles, including your top artists and tracks over the prior four weeks, highlights about new discoveries — that is, music you’ve never heard before — and “milestones.” Milestones call out behaviors like hitting X number of plays for a favorite act or finding redemption in playing an old love obsessively once again.

Tapping on any tile pulls up more detail or shares the tile as an image to Instagram, WhatsApp and other platforms.

The companion playlists update with the stats, in a way, serving as a live “now” reel of your taste. For those who adore data but have no desire to sift through spreadsheets, it’s a friendly visual way of seeing how your listening tastes are evolving over time for algorithmic staples like Discover Weekly and Release Radar.

A steady cadence: energy on the go, no waiting

Wrapped is a cultural thing now because it turns metadata about ourselves into identity. It’s personal, it’s portable and it wants to be talked about. Listening Stats is keeping that flywheel spinning by shrinking its time horizon from a year to just a month, so people have more frequent reasons to share — and compare.

That cadence matters. So it’s no surprise that industry observers like MIDiA Research analysts have observed how social features and habit‑forming feedback loops are proven tactics for better retention of streaming apps. IFPI’s Global Music Report also serves to underline how streaming — which now comprises in excess of 60% of recorded music revenue — is dependent on constant return. Weekly stats turn passive listening into a continuous story, and that is just the kind of thing platforms want to foment.

How it compares with rivals in music streaming

Rival companies have their own takes on personal recaps. Apple Music Replay provides dynamic year‑end stats with regular updates. YouTube Music’s Recap emphasizes the season and visual highlights. Longtime scrobblers on Last.fm — or stats.fm users — all monitor weekly trends already, but Spotify’s native approach removes the friction: no exports, no additional accounts, and sharing from within the app itself with a tap.

Spotify has a history of distilling taste into viral form factors, too — think daylist’s mood‑driven labels or Blend’s collaborative feel — and Listening Stats slots nicely into that toolbox. The distinction here is rhythm: a weekly update that’s regular enough to be timely, not so frequent as to flood feeds.

Why it matters for artists and their fanbases

For artists, greater fan touchpoints can directly lead to measurable lift. Weekly spotlights steer listeners back to recent releases and do make catalogs resurface as fans mark mini‑milestones. Marketing teams can map drops onto those cycles, prompting fans to share their cards when a new single lands or a tour is announced — a strategy that data firms like Chartmetric have tied to increased discovery and saves.

Crucially, this isn’t just vanity. When fans notice an act move up their weekly chart, they are more likely to follow, pre‑save or interact with merch and tickets. That feedback loop is rewarding for both of those parties: listeners receive the feeling that they are advancing; artists receive signs of momentum.

How to find and share your Listening Stats each week

Access is straightforward. Open the Spotify app, tap your profile photo and then hit the Listening Stats tab to check out your top artists, tracks and latest insights from the last four weeks. Each card has a “Share” button which allows you to share your weekly stats or a single highlight on social before even leaving the app.

If you don’t want your habits exposed, remember that you can use Private Session and other privacy controls from settings. Listening Stats are your own history and don’t show more than what you decide to share.

The bottom line on Spotify’s new weekly Listening Stats

Listening Stats makes Spotify’s most viral moment into a steady drumbeat. It’s a small idea with big repercussions: Give people cool, quick and no‑hassle ways to see themselves in their music — and to put it out there. Be prepared for feeds to get very weird, very quickly with weekly taste cards even before annual Wrapped season rolls around.