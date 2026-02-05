Spotify Adds Offline Lyrics and Worldwide Translations

Spotify is rolling out three notable upgrades to its lyrics experience, led by offline support for Premium downloads and full global availability of lyric translations for both Free and Premium users. A new lyric preview also lands in the Now Playing screen on mobile and tablets, reducing the taps needed to follow along. Together, the updates make Spotify’s on-screen lyrics more useful on planes, subways, and anywhere connectivity is unreliable—while making international music easier to understand at a glance.

What Offline Lyrics Mean for Premium Users

When Premium listeners download a track for offline playback, its time-synced lyrics now come with it. That means the familiar karaoke-style scrolling works even in airplane mode or in low-signal areas, without burning mobile data or stuttering.

Offline lyrics are saved locally alongside the audio file for supported songs. Catalog coverage will vary depending on rights and availability, but the experience mirrors what users see online: synced lines, clean typography, and reliable timing.

Translations Now Reach Every Market Worldwide

Lyric translations, introduced in select regions previously, are now available worldwide for all users. In the Now Playing view, swiping up to the lyrics card reveals a translate icon; tap it to see lines in your device language, and tap again to return to the original text.

Coverage depends on a track’s underlying lyric data, provided by partners such as Musixmatch in many territories. Not every song will have translations on day one, but the most-streamed global genres—think K-pop, Afrobeats, reggaeton, and Latin pop—are well represented, making cross-language listening more accessible than ever.

Lyric Previews in Now Playing on Mobile and Tablets

A concise lyric preview now appears beneath album art on the Now Playing screen, letting you follow along without swiping up. It’s a small design change that reduces friction, especially when you’re multitasking or using one hand.

The preview feature is rolling out on mobile and tablets for both Free and Premium listeners. If you prefer a cleaner look, you can turn it off from the three-dot menu in Now Playing by selecting Lyrics Off.

Why This Matters for Listening and Accessibility

Lyrics are no longer a novelty; they’re integral to how people engage with songs. According to the IFPI’s Global Music Report, streaming accounts for well over 60% of global recorded music revenue, with international repertoire fueling discovery across borders. Easy access to translations helps fans understand meaning and context immediately, strengthening the connection between artists and audiences.

Offline lyrics also carry accessibility benefits. They help listeners who are hard of hearing, those in noisy environments, and anyone relying on visual cues to follow a song’s structure. Crucially, they maintain a consistent experience wherever you are, even if the network isn’t.

Rivals like Apple Music and Amazon Music offer time-synced lyrics, and Apple’s karaoke-style features have set a high bar. By adding offline lyrics and expanding translations globally, Spotify narrows the feature gap and differentiates with scale, especially for multilingual listeners.

The timing also matters for perceived value. Spotify recently raised US Premium pricing to $12.99 for individuals, with Duo at $18.99 and Family at $21.99. Feature improvements that impact daily listening—like lyrics you can count on while commuting or traveling—are the kinds of upgrades that help justify subscription costs.

How to Use the New Features on iOS and Android

Update to the latest Spotify app on iOS or Android. To see translations, open Now Playing, swipe up to the lyrics card, and tap the translate icon; tap again to switch back to the original lines. Language is based on your device settings.

For offline lyrics, download your playlists or albums as usual. When you’re offline, open the lyrics as you would normally—the synced text will appear if the song is supported. To manage the new preview strip on the Now Playing screen, use the three-dot menu and toggle Lyrics Off if desired.

The Bottom Line on Spotify’s New Lyrics Features

With offline lyrics for Premium, translations for everyone, and a smarter Now Playing layout, Spotify’s lyrics experience moves from nice-to-have to essential. It’s a practical quality-of-life upgrade that meets listeners where they actually are—on the go, across languages, and often without perfect connectivity.