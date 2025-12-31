Space Heater Deals Slash Up to $150 Off Prices

Want to take the chill out of a room without turning up the furnace? Stores are slashing prices on space heaters — several standout models even have cuts of up to $150. We sorted through the best deals on reliable brands, and met the needs of real life — whole-room warmth, whisper-quiet oil radiators, slim towers for tight corners and smart heaters that disappear into the wall.

Below, the best price drops and why they’re great buys, as well as expert advice on saving energy and which safety features applied in testing. Prices change, but as of press time these picks are a good balance between heat output, reliability and value.

Best Space Heater Deals and Why They’re Worth Buying

Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat — $249.99 (save $150): An unusual year-round purchase that does some double duty as a heater now, fan whenever else once temps rise. It makes a good primary space heater with plenty of room coverage, an accurate thermostat and reactive remote. With a constant set temperature, you get both the energy savings and gradual wake-up boost, but if you run cold in the morning or want solid pre-heat before getting out of bed, simply dragging around instant-on airflow is some real QOL improving life hack shit.

Dreo Oil-Filled Radiator 153 — $84.98 (save $15.01): When it comes to silent, consistent warmth, it’s hard to top oil-filled radiators. This 1500W model has no fancy digital controls, just dials and casters, making it easy to move from room to room. It spits out a surprising amount of heat without the need for a fan, so it’s also a great option for dry climates or sensitive folks concerned about airflow and noise. And when it’s up to temperature, it retains heat effectively, potentially reducing cycling and energy consumption.

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater — $69.99 (save $15): Slim 29-inch tower fits where boxier heaters won’t go. It distributes warm air evenly, with oscillation; comes with a remote and on-board storage so the remote can’t get lost; has a programmable timer for that warm-and-fuzzy feeling of security. A nice partner for medium-size living rooms, offices, and bedrooms where — contrary to what the name implies — you want heat and not clutter.

Vornado Velocity Cube 5 — $107.99 (save $12): Engineered for whole-room comfort, Vornado’s vortex circulation sends warm air on the move to banish hot-and-cold spots instead of just channeling heat in one direction. Feel: While overall heat output for these heaters doesn’t quite line up with their power ratings, spot heating and consistent air mixing can both feel warmer at lower set points in a larger space or open layout — which is an efficiency win for any type of heater.

Dreo Smart Wall Heater — $89.99 (save $10): This compact, discreet wall-level unit tucks out of the way and adds app control, scheduling and safety locks. Great for a small office, hallway, or bathroom with limited space. The smart functions make life a little easier by avoiding that whole “forgetting to turn it off” and allowing you to match heat schedules with your schedule.

Power and Costs to Consider for Portable Space Heaters

That’s not terribly expensive, either: Most portable electric heaters max out at 1500W, which at current average U.S. residential electricity prices — about $0.16 per kWh according to the most recent U.S. Energy Information Administration data — is about $0.24 per hour on high.

Run four hours a day and you’re getting close to $29 monthly. Thermostats, ECO modes and simply using it on a lower setting can trim that meaningfully.

Zone heating works in your favor: Heat the room you’re using, keeping a lower temperature on the central thermostat elsewhere. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, lowering your thermostat 7–10°F for 8 hours a day can save as much as 10% on heating costs. A focused space heater can keep that comfortable, especially in the bedrooms, in home offices and dens.

Safety features to prioritize when buying space heaters

Space heaters can be safe, but they need to be treated with respect. According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters are the leading cause of fatal home heating fires — and a large share of home heating fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarm. Maintain a three-foot distance from anything that can burn, place heaters on flat and stable surfaces, and never leave them running when you’re not home or overnight unless it’s an appliance specifically designed and certified for such use.

Look for tip-over and overheat protection, cool-touch exteriors, and a wide, solid base with an automatic shutoff. Only models with UL or ETL certification are qualified. An extra-long power cord reduces exposure and risk during use, so there’s no need for extension cables. If you have children or pets, favor models with child locks and low surface heat.

How we picked these deals and evaluated the discounts

We looked for heaters with solid third-party safety certifications, dependable thermostats and coverage that’s appropriate to their claimed room size. We cross-referenced discounts with recent street pricing to determine where real savings could be found, not manufactured MSRPs. We’ve chosen each recommendation to serve a specific purpose — whole-room circulation, silent radiant heat, compact wall units, sleek towers — so you can choose the right tool for your space without overpaying.

If it’s maximum deal discount you’re after, the Shark TurboBlade is tough to beat. If silent comfort and minimal draft are what you’re seeking, the value-buy radiator model to get is the Dreo oil-filled heater. In compact spaces, the Dreo smart wall unit frees up the floor; Vornado targets an even heat in larger rooms. The company’s tower is still the dependable, affordable crowd-pleaser.