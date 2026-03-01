Soundcore Unveils Space 2 With Stronger ANC And 70-Hour Battery

Soundcore’s new Space 2 over-ears mark a meaningful step forward in the budget ANC category, debuting at Mobile World Congress with upgraded noise cancellation, revamped drivers, AI-aided call clarity, and a headline battery life of up to 70 hours. At $130, they’re positioned to fix the pain points that kept last year’s model from being an easy recommendation.

The clear aim: deliver better low-frequency hush on trains and planes, cleaner sound out of the box, and far more dependable calls—without nudging into premium pricing. On paper, and in early hands-on listening, the Space 2 hits those targets more confidently than its predecessor.

What Soundcore Fixed From Last Year’s Headphones

My three biggest gripes with the previous model were sub-par suppression of low-end rumble, a bass profile that could blur midrange detail, and call mics that struggled in windy or crowded environments. Soundcore addresses each of these directly in Space 2.

The company’s four-stage noise-canceling system is tuned to clamp down harder on low-frequency noise—the persistent thrum of bus engines, HVAC drones, and aircraft cabins. That’s the hardest range for budget ANC to tame, and the update is immediately noticeable on public transit.

On sound, new double-layer 40mm drivers pair a silk diaphragm with a metal-ceramic layer. The goal is tighter pistonic motion for bass control, while preserving articulation in vocals and treble. It’s a common strategy in higher-priced headphones, and here it helps the Space 2 maintain punch without smearing the mids.

Hardware That Punches Above Its Price Point

Beyond the driver upgrade, the headline feature is support for Sony’s LDAC codec, which can stream up to 990 kbps when both the phone and service support it. LDAC isn’t a magic wand, but it reduces compression artifacts on well-recorded tracks, particularly acoustic and high-dynamic material.

The chassis retains a foldable design for travel, wear detection for auto-pause, and Soundcore’s app suite with customizable EQ. Quick charging provides a meaningful top-up from a five-minute plug-in, handy for commuters who realize too late that they forgot to charge overnight.

Smarter ANC and Clearer Calls in Everyday Use

Space 2’s ANC pipeline listens, identifies, and counteracts a broader swath of ambient noise, with particular emphasis on the bass band where “budget” headphones often fail. On a subway platform, that translated to a calmer noise floor and fewer intrusions from track rattle and ventilation rumble.

For calls, AI-driven noise reduction helps isolate your voice as environments change. In windy sidewalk tests, the algorithm cut the whoosh without rendering speech robotic, a common trade-off in this tier. It’s not office-conference perfection, but it’s a noticeable step up from last year’s mics.

Personalization rounds things out with HearID 3.0. The app maps your hearing sensitivity and builds a profile to subtly lift frequencies your ears don’t register as strongly. For many listeners, that’s a more effective and consistent upgrade than chasing a new EQ curve for every playlist.

Battery Life That Finally Goes The Distance

Battery life is the unglamorous spec that determines whether you reach for a pair daily. With ANC on, Space 2 claims up to 50 hours; with ANC off, up to 70 hours. That eclipses common figures in the price range—Sony’s WH-CH720N advertises around 35 hours with ANC—and keeps pace with endurance leaders like JBL’s Tune 770NC, which touts high no-ANC numbers.

In practice, that means charging once a week for regular commuters, and once every couple of weeks if you keep ANC off at your desk. Combined with the quick-charge safety net, battery anxiety drops out of the equation.

Positioning, Price, and Color Options for Space 2

At $130, Space 2 slots neatly between Soundcore’s Space One and the more feature-rich Space One Pro. You’re getting the core noise-canceling tech from the Pro trickled down into a more affordable shell, which is exactly the recipe budget shoppers want.

Color options—Linen White, Jet Black, and Seafoam Green—suggest Soundcore knows this set will live on commutes and in backpacks. The build feels practical rather than precious, and the feature mix reads like a direct response to user feedback on last year’s model.

Bottom Line: A New Budget Benchmark for Over-Ear ANC

By shoring up low-frequency ANC, tightening the acoustic tuning, pushing call clarity with AI, and extending battery life, the Space 2 resolves the exact shortcomings that held the previous generation back. If you’re shopping under $150, this is the new baseline to beat for everyday over-ear ANC.