Soundcore Nebula P1i Projector Hits Record Low Price

A popular portable smart projector just undercut its own history. The Soundcore Nebula P1i has dropped to $295 during a limited-time sale, marking a new record low for the compact 1080p model and shaving $74 off its usual asking price. For shoppers weighing a living room upgrade or an easy backyard movie setup, this puts an all-in-one, Google TV projector firmly into sub-$300 territory.

Why This Discount Stands Out Among Budget Projectors

Price-only deals on credible 1080p smart projectors are rare under $300. The P1i’s cut represents roughly a 20% dip from its regular price, and it arrives without the usual trade-offs that plague bargain-bin beamers. You get native Full HD resolution, integrated streaming via Google TV, and a built-in speaker system designed to outperform the tinny drivers found in many minis.

That combination is more meaningful than it sounds. Portable projectors often lure with low sticker prices but need extra spending on a streaming stick and a Bluetooth speaker to feel complete. Here, the essentials are baked in, and the audio is a headline feature, not an afterthought.

What You Get In A Compact Box With Nebula P1i

The P1i is built to be moved around. At 7.20 × 8.04 × 8.99 inches, it’s compact enough for a backpack and easy to stash between uses. Once powered up, it can throw an image up to 150 inches, with a sweet spot closer to 80–100 inches for crisp detail and better perceived brightness in most homes.

Brightness is rated at 380 lumens, which is serviceable for dim rooms and nighttime viewing. As with any small LED projector, lights-off is where it shines; ambient light will wash out the image. That’s not unique to this model— it’s a physics problem more than a brand problem— but at this price, 380 lumens paired with 1080p is competitive.

Audio is the twist. Two flip-out 10W speakers swivel to direct sound toward your audience, giving the P1i a broader, punchier presence than most compact units. You can still pair external speakers over Bluetooth if you prefer, but the onboard setup is capable enough for dorm rooms, apartments, or a backyard screen after sunset. For wired sources, there’s an HDMI port on the back.

Because it runs Google TV, you get access to the major streaming platforms and built-in Google Cast support, plus Nebula Cast if you prefer Anker’s ecosystem. Unlike battery-powered pico projectors, the P1i must be plugged into an outlet, so plan your placement around power.

Real-World Viewing Tips To Maximize Projector Quality

Set expectations by room: with 380 lumens, a darkened space will dramatically improve contrast and color. If you’re outdoors, start after dusk and keep the screen between 80 and 100 inches for the best punch. Indoors, a neutral matte surface or dedicated projection screen will outperform a chalk-white wall. If you use Bluetooth speakers, be aware some models introduce slight audio delay; test your setup before movie night.

For sound direction, rotate the P1i’s speakers toward your seating area— a small angle adjustment often makes dialogue clearer and saves you from cranking the volume. And while the projector can stretch to 150 inches, larger images demand darker environments; resist the temptation to maximize size at the expense of clarity.

How It Stacks Up At This Price Versus 1080p Rivals

In the sub-$300 bracket, many “1080p” listings are either upscaling 720p panels or rely on inflated lumen claims. That’s where known brands tend to justify a modest premium with more realistic specs and cleaner software. The P1i’s Google TV interface, cast support, and unusually robust speakers give it an edge over no-name competitors, while it undercuts several mainstream 1080p smart models that often hover around the mid-$300s to $400 range.

Industry watchers have noted that all-in-one projectors are gaining traction as streaming-first living room devices, and the value story here fits that trend: one plug, one remote, no extra dongles required. If you’ve been circling the category, this drop lands in the sweet spot between price and practicality.

Who Should Jump On This Deal And Who Should Skip It

Pick the Nebula P1i now if you want a portable, 1080p, Google TV projector with standout built-in audio and you watch primarily in dim conditions. It’s an especially good match for first-time buyers, renters, and anyone who wants a simple movie-night rig without piecing together a separate streamer and speaker.

Skip it if you need daytime-friendly brightness or true cordless portability— that calls for brighter, pricier laser models or battery-equipped minis. For everyone else, this record-low price makes the P1i one of the most compelling grabs in its class right now.