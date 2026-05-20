What You Should and Should Not Pack Before the Moving Company Arrives

San Jose is one of the most active relocation markets in California, with thousands of households moving every year across its 180 square miles of residential and commercial areas. From neighborhoods like Willow Glen to Evergreen, each part of the city comes with different building access rules, parking limitations, and moving logistics that can affect how smoothly a relocation goes.

Because moving in a busy metropolitan area often requires careful coordination, preparing your belongings ahead of time can make the process far more efficient. Knowing what to pack before the movers arrive helps reduce delays, prevents confusion on moving day, and ensures that important or restricted items are handled properly. While many household belongings can be packed in advance, certain valuables, essentials, and sensitive items may require separate handling or should remain unpacked until the move is complete.

Experienced San Jose movers will usually provide guidance on how to prepare before moving day, including recommendations on packing, labeling, and organizing belongings. Having a clear understanding of these steps ahead of time can help you stay organized, avoid last-minute issues, and make the overall moving experience more manageable.

What You Should Pack Before Movers Arrive

Getting a head start on packing makes the moving crew’s job easier and keeps your moving day on schedule. Focus on items that are straightforward to pack, clearly labeled, and safe to transport in a standard moving box.

Everyday Household Items

Books, clothing, linens, and kitchenware are the easiest things to pack ahead of time. Use sturdy boxes, fill empty spaces with packing paper, and seal every box with strong tape. Label each box with the room it belongs to and a brief description of the contents.

Decorative and Non-Essential Items

Wall art, photo frames, ornaments, and seasonal items you are not currently using can be packed well before moving day. Wrap fragile pieces individually in packing paper or bubble wrap before placing them in boxes. These items are rarely needed in the final days before a move, so packing them early reduces last-minute stress.

What to Pack Ahead of Time

Books, DVDs, and media collections

Clothing and shoes are not needed for the next few days

Bedding, towels, and extra linens

Kitchen items like small appliances, cookware, and pantry goods

Decorative items, photo frames, and wall art

Toys, games, and hobby supplies

What You Should Not Pack Before Movers Arrive

Some items should never go into a moving box, whether for safety, legal, or practical reasons. Handing these over to a moving crew can create liability issues or put people at risk during transport.

Hazardous and Flammable Materials

Moving companies are legally prohibited from transporting hazardous materials in most states, including California. This covers items like propane tanks, paint cans, motor oil, pool chemicals, and fire extinguishers.

Dispose of these safely before moving day, or check local drop-off options. San Jose movers commonly advise clients to use the city’s household hazardous waste program at the Environmental Services facility on Zanker Road.

Valuables and Important Documents

Passports, birth certificates, jewelry, cash, and hard drives should always be kept with you personally during the move. Even the most careful moving crew cannot guarantee the safety of high-value personal items during a long-distance or cross-city move. Keep these in a bag or folder that stays with you throughout the day.

Items to Keep Off the Moving Truck

Medications and medical devices

Passports, legal documents, and financial records

Jewelry, cash, and irreplaceable keepsakes

Laptops, tablets, and external hard drives

Perishable food items

Propane tanks, paint, motor oil, and cleaning solvents

Plants, which many movers will not transport due to state regulations

Key Takeaways