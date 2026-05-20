What You Should and Should Not Pack Before the Moving Company Arrives

San Jose is one of the most active relocation markets in California, with thousands of households moving every year across its 180 square miles of residential and commercial areas. From neighborhoods like Willow Glen to Evergreen, each part of the city comes with different building access rules, parking limitations, and moving logistics that can affect how smoothly a relocation goes.
Because moving in a busy metropolitan area often requires careful coordination, preparing your belongings ahead of time can make the process far more efficient. Knowing what to pack before the movers arrive helps reduce delays, prevents confusion on moving day, and ensures that important or restricted items are handled properly. While many household belongings can be packed in advance, certain valuables, essentials, and sensitive items may require separate handling or should remain unpacked until the move is complete.
Experienced San Jose movers will usually provide guidance on how to prepare before moving day, including recommendations on packing, labeling, and organizing belongings. Having a clear understanding of these steps ahead of time can help you stay organized, avoid last-minute issues, and make the overall moving experience more manageable.
What You Should Pack Before Movers Arrive
Getting a head start on packing makes the moving crew’s job easier and keeps your moving day on schedule. Focus on items that are straightforward to pack, clearly labeled, and safe to transport in a standard moving box.
Everyday Household Items
Books, clothing, linens, and kitchenware are the easiest things to pack ahead of time. Use sturdy boxes, fill empty spaces with packing paper, and seal every box with strong tape. Label each box with the room it belongs to and a brief description of the contents.
Decorative and Non-Essential Items
Wall art, photo frames, ornaments, and seasonal items you are not currently using can be packed well before moving day. Wrap fragile pieces individually in packing paper or bubble wrap before placing them in boxes. These items are rarely needed in the final days before a move, so packing them early reduces last-minute stress.
What to Pack Ahead of Time
- Books, DVDs, and media collections
- Clothing and shoes are not needed for the next few days
- Bedding, towels, and extra linens
- Kitchen items like small appliances, cookware, and pantry goods
- Decorative items, photo frames, and wall art
- Toys, games, and hobby supplies
What You Should Not Pack Before Movers Arrive
Some items should never go into a moving box, whether for safety, legal, or practical reasons. Handing these over to a moving crew can create liability issues or put people at risk during transport.
Hazardous and Flammable Materials
Moving companies are legally prohibited from transporting hazardous materials in most states, including California. This covers items like propane tanks, paint cans, motor oil, pool chemicals, and fire extinguishers.
Dispose of these safely before moving day, or check local drop-off options. San Jose movers commonly advise clients to use the city’s household hazardous waste program at the Environmental Services facility on Zanker Road.
Valuables and Important Documents
Passports, birth certificates, jewelry, cash, and hard drives should always be kept with you personally during the move. Even the most careful moving crew cannot guarantee the safety of high-value personal items during a long-distance or cross-city move. Keep these in a bag or folder that stays with you throughout the day.
Items to Keep Off the Moving Truck
- Medications and medical devices
- Passports, legal documents, and financial records
- Jewelry, cash, and irreplaceable keepsakes
- Laptops, tablets, and external hard drives
- Perishable food items
- Propane tanks, paint, motor oil, and cleaning solvents
- Plants, which many movers will not transport due to state regulations
Key Takeaways
- Pack clothing, linens, books, and non-essential kitchen items well before moving day.
- Label every box clearly with the room name and a brief content description.
- Moving companies in California cannot legally transport hazardous materials.
- Keep all important documents and valuables with you during the move.
- Dispose of paint, propane, and chemicals at a designated drop-off facility.