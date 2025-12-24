Sony XM5 Deal with Free WF-C700N Earbuds

Sony just announced one of the season’s most irresistible headphone deals: Purchase Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones, and get a pair of WF-C700N true wireless earbuds completely free.

For those in the market for premium over-ears versus a compact in-ear option, this set eliminates that either-or, offering both.

Why This Deal Is So Good and Worth Considering

The XM5 usually costs $399.99 and the WF-C700N has had a going price of around $119.99. The math comes out to a $271.98 savings when retailers bundle both for $248 — an effective 52% discount compared to the normal combined price of $519.98. Just to put this in context: It’s not uncommon for the XM5 alone to fall into the meteoric sub-$300 range with a bonus-worthy second pair of ANC earbuds along for the ride.

This takes on added value when you take into consideration how you might use them: the XM5 is great for desk work or long flights, while the lightweight WF-C700N has been designed with your commutes, your workouts, and your pockets in mind. Paying once to cover both is really efficient and unusually generous for a premium brand play.

What the WH-1000XM5 Delivers in Features and Sound

The XM5 virtually sets active noise canceling as a standard of comparison. Sony’s two-processor system — consisting of the Integrated Processor V1 paired with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 — runs eight mics to squelch low rumbles and mid-band chatter as if it never was. Meanwhile, independent testing from companies like RTINGS and What Hi-Fi? has consistently rated the XM5 among the leading headphones for ANC strength and overall tuning.

Battery life is rated up to 30 hours with ANC turned on, which should easily be enough for most office workdays or a long-haul flight. Multipoint Bluetooth means you can be connected to a laptop and phone at the same time, while features like Speak-to-Chat and Quick Attention make brief conversations a breezy affair without yanking them off. Weighing just around 250 grams, their revamped headband and softer pads allow them to distribute weight more evenly for all-day comfort.

On sound, Sony goes for a warm-neutral signature with big body and sub-bass, clean mids — especially for vocals — and treble that sounds crystal clear without causing fatigue. The Headphones Connect app offers a granular EQ and sound presets for controlling things such as more sparkle or slam, while DSEE Extreme upscaling lets streamed tracks keep their texture.

What the WF-C700N Adds for Free in This Bundle

The WF-C700N is an in-ear model that manages to combine active noise canceling with a spacious, comfortable fit. You’ll also receive a nifty adjustable ambient mode for situational awareness, an IPX4 water-resistance rating for sweat and light rain, and a secure, low-profile design to keep them in place during everyday wear-and-tear. The battery life, at 7.5 hours of continuous playback with ANC on and additional charges from the case up to a total of 15 hours, is good for a pocketable pair.

Sound quality is tuned with the same Sony sensibilities: full-bodied bass and clear midrange detail. These buds don’t tick every audiophile checkbox, but they’re impressively capable for podcasts, pop, and your everyday playlists. For calls, beamforming mics and noise reduction tech that OK Go would approve of work together to favor your voice over background noise — which is helpful in either crowded streets or Uber rides.

Who This Bundle Is Good For and Everyday Use Cases

Remote and hybrid workers snag a quiet home office setup and a portable pair for errands. The XM5 is what travelers can use on planes and trains, tucking the WF-C700N in a jacket pocket for city walking. Students or creatives will appreciate the XM5’s long-session comfort and app-based EQ, while the earbuds are somewhere between ideal for working out at the gym and silently studying at the library.

If you’ve been considering the XM5 at its usual sale pricing, this bundle is basically a no-brainer. What you end up with is a relatively capable ANC earbud set for a $0 line-item price — no small feat in today’s high-end sound market.

How to Make the Most of the Bundle and Key Features

Personalize your color by choosing between two tones.

The earcups swivel flat for easy packing in a suitcase or bag.

The Sony Headphones Connect app makes it easy to customize your sound based on your music and environment.

Quick Attention mode makes it simple to have conversations without removing the headphones.

For the XM5, consider turning on Speak-to-Chat for quick desk interruptions and setting up multipoint with your phone and computer. With the WF-C700N, choose the right-sized ear tip to seal in bass and noise isolation, and turning off ANC when it’s quiet can help extend battery life.

Stock and pricing can change fast with bundles like this, so don’t be surprised if it changes. Yet for sheer value, performance, and versatility, you can’t deny the WH-1000XM5 along with free WF-C700N earbuds is simply an unmatched full combo deal for a listener who wants both premium over-ears and everyday earbuds in one fell swoop.