Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Down To Just $398 At Amazon

Amazon is offering the Sony WH-1000XM6 for $398, a solid $61.99 below the list price of $459.99. That 13% off sees Sony’s top-rated cans reduced to their cheapest widely tracked price, making premium noise-cancellers that bit more accessible.

This is the sweet spot for shoppers who sat out earlier sales. Price trackers like Keepa and Camelcamelcamel put the lowest bar for new, U.S. retail units at $398 — but stock typically goes fast once the XM6 hits this price threshold.

Why This Amazon Price Is Worth a Closer Look

Priced at $398, the XM6 outperforms key rivals without breaking the bank. Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Headphones frequently float around $429, while Apple’s AirPods Max usually go for about $549. In that context, shaving off $61.99 on Sony’s newest model means something to anyone who cares about top-notch ANC and sound quality.

Circana’s retail tracking has consistently landed Sony among the leaders in premium over-ear headphones, and the XM6 explains why: robust tuning out of the box, deep app controls for power users, and travel-friendly design tweaks that overcome a litany of gripes from previous generations.

The Key Features That Make It Worth The Spend

The XM6’s quality sound is truly its hallmark. Sony’s over-ear line has been reviewed well by Rtings and What Hi-Fi for its fun, full-bodied sound with a shockingly open midrange (for a closed-back). And you’re only one home screen away from being able to dial in a custom EQ or select from curated presets, so it’s easy to switch from punchy pop to detail-first acoustic sessions.

Noise cancellation remains class-leading. The XM6 constantly adjusts to in-cabin rumble, office HVAC, and street-level cacophony. Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-Chat, meanwhile, work to automatically adjust active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency as soon as you’re on the move or start speaking, so that you won’t be left playing with buttons while commuting or making calls.

Comfort, as well as portability, gets a bump forward, too. The XM6 folds for travel — a reintroduction many frequent flyers inquired about — and its cushiony pads spread clamp force nice and wide over long hours of listening. Its hard case is small and there’s space for the cable and adapter, so it makes a good partner on work trips or if you need to carry them every day.

Battery life is estimated at up to 30 hours with ANC, and quick top-ups over USB-C provide multiple hours of playback from a brief charge. Bluetooth multipoint means you can switch from, say, a laptop to a phone and back again without having to faff around, and high-bitrate wireless audio support (including LDAC on compatible Android devices) gives lossless-streaming obsessives more to play with.

XM6 vs XM5 and Other Competitors: Which to Buy

Instead of rewriting the playbook, the XM6 polishes what made the XM5 a winner. You get comparable battery life and app features with a folding hinge, plus better noise control algorithms. If you’re budget conscious, it’s still a great pick when it drops, but the XM6’s portability and incremental ANC gains give it the edge as a long-term purchase at its current $398 cost.

Trade-offs are predictable versus Bose and Apple: Bose does consistent ANC with a neutral tilt, while Apple provides that deep ecosystem nicety for iPhone users. And Sony answers with wider codec support, deeper personalization, and a tuning that many listeners perceive as more dynamic. Independent lab tests by SoundGuys and Rtings consistently rank Sony among the top spots for isolation and sound quality overall in this class.

Buying Advice and Availability for Sony WH-1000XM6

If you’re looking for Sony’s finest over-ears, this is the price to jump on. Amazon’s stock and color offerings can change, and pricing may be different for finishes, so consult a few different versions before you check out. Other retailers will match $398 from time to time, but Amazon’s returns policy and speed of shipping can often make it favorable for high-ticket audio purchases.

Bottom line: The WH-1000XM6 for $398 offers top sound quality, travel-friendly ANC, and nuanced quality-of-life features at a significant discount. A saving of $61.99 on a category leader is the kind of rare deal that will make audiophiles and everyday listeners alike feel good about what they’re getting.