Sony WH-1000XM5 Reaches Record Low With Free Earbuds

The Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones are now at their all-time lowest price of $248. It comes with a serious bonus: You get a free pair of Sony WF-C700N true wireless earbuds thrown in for no additional cost.

That’s a total discount of around $271.98 off list to bring one of the most highly praised over-ear ANC sets down to more affordable levels, as well as a handy gym-friendly alternative.

Key details of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and free earbuds deal

Priced at a comfortable $248, the WH-1000XM5 has been marked down from the MSRP of its predecessors by quite a bit ($399.99–$299.99). The included WF-C700N earbuds are usually sold for about $119.99—this is effectively a buy-one-get-one-free on premium personal audio.

The offer is valid on several color variants:

Black

Midnight Blue

Silver

Smoky Pink

Like all big discounts on popular Sony models, you’re going to see immediate availability and possible stock swings.

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to upgrade, this is the sort of pricing that usually doesn’t stick around. In previous seasonal sales, the XM5 was seldom on sale for under the $280–$300 range without some sort of drawbacks. It is rare for pricing to fall below that floor while still including a free set of noise-canceling earbuds.

Why the XM5 still competes strongly with newer models

While the WH-1000XM6 leads Sony’s lineup, there is still a lot to be said for the XM5. Independent testing from outlets like Rtings as well as long-running recommendations from SoundGuys have always put the WH-1000XM5’s active noise cancellation among the best there is, particularly in terms of that low-frequency rumble you get on your daily commute and when traveling on planes or trains. In real-world use, that equals less engine noise, more nuance in your music, and less need to increase the volume.

Audio remains a highlight. Featuring support for compatible Android devices via Sony’s LDAC and a tuning that leans into a warm, full-bodied low end without choking off vocals, the XM5 serves up a broadly enjoyable sound that can easily cultivate an audience across genres. Polishing daily use are features like Adaptive Sound Control, Speak-to-Chat, and wear detection, while Bluetooth multipoint should make it easy to juggle between a laptop meeting and a phone call.

Battery life is still great by any measurement. In controlled listening, the XM5 lasts for around 32 hours with ANC (noise canceling) turned on, stretching to about 53 hours when noise canceling is off. Quick Charge support allows for hours of playtime from minutes of charging—making sure the music never stops even when time is tight (this function only works when using the included USB cable). Comfort is another strong point: despite the lightweight build and plush pads, wearing them on long-haul flights is surprisingly effortless.

There are some trade-offs relative to the most recent model. The XM6 brings back the folding hinge for more compact travel, while the XM5 cups swivel flat but don’t fold. That said, the XM5 still offers a wired 3.5mm jack (a dwindling feature in today’s ANC headphones) and is compatible with Google’s Fast Pair and Find My Device for easy setup and location tracking.

What you get when the WF-C700N earbuds are included free

The WF-C700N earbuds aren’t an attempt to replace the over-ears; they’re meant to supplement them. They’re lightweight, sweat- and rain-resistant (IPX4-rated), and have solid active noise cancellation that’s good for the price class. Battery life lands around a workday per charge depending on volume and ANC usage, and the Sony Headphones Connect app offers adjustable ambient sound, EQ, and adaptive settings similar to the XM5’s smart features.

It’s a practical real-world combination: let the XM5 handle focused listening sessions and travel, while the WF-C700N tackles commutes, workouts, and impromptu errands—without you thinking twice about tossing an expensive set in your gym bag.

Who this Sony headphones bundle is best suited for

Jet-setters and hybrid office-goers who benefit from class-leading ANC and long battery life.

Students and home office listeners who want simultaneous multipoint and clear call quality with beamforming mics.

Budget-conscious buyers who want two devices designed for different scenarios for less than a second device of similar quality would cost elsewhere.

Bottom line: why this Sony headphones deal is compelling

The WH-1000XM5 is already one of the best purchases around at $248; throw in the WF-C700N for free and it becomes one of the most compelling audio values this year. If you’ve been waiting for a true record low on Sony’s fan-favorite ANC headphones, now is the time to snap them up before inventories reset.