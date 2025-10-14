Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Close to Record Low Price

Sony’s top-rated noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM5, have dipped to around their floor price again: Select colors sell for about $270 at a few retailers and about $289 at others. That’s a big discount off the usual $400 list price and just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we saw earlier this year of around $250.

The timing is notable. With Sony’s WH-1000XM4 successor garnering all the recent high-fives, the XM5 is now an absurdly good offer for anyone who values top-end ANC, durability, and comfort over coughing up top dollar for the very latest.

Why this discount on the WH-1000XM5 is relatively rare

Price history from popular tracking sites like Camelcamelcamel and Keepa paints the picture that the XM5 normally floats around $300 to $350 during its regular sales promotions, with dips to a lower price of $250 only available at extremely aggressive events. To see $270 to $289 now is quite good relative to those rare lows.

Pricing by color is not a gimmick; retailers frequently discount some finishes more aggressively because they are out of balance with overall inventory. If you are flexible on color, you can save an additional $10 to $20 without compromising on features or warranty coverage.

In terms of discounting, this one falls at around 27% to 32% off MSRP. That puts it in spitting distance of the XM5’s best-ever price window — close enough that waiting could lead to price drops that are too marginal, stockouts, or a quick bounce-back into $300-plus territory.

What you get with Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones

The XM5 is still one of the benchmarks for active noise cancellation. Sony uses several microphones and dedicated processing (including its V1 engine) to counter droning lows from aircraft and HVAC, while dealing with midrange chatter better than most rivals. Real-world ANC performance remains one of the XM5’s best qualities, as independent measurements by groups like Rtings tend to list it near the top.

Battery life is touted up to 30 hours with ANC on, which should get you through the workweek, commuting and calls included. Fast charging is great: a quick top-off will provide hours of playback, which helps if you forget to plug in overnight.

Good, clean, and full-bodied sound, slightly on the warm side — nice control over bass, smooth mids for vocals, and treble that’s not fatiguing. Android users can employ Sony’s LDAC codec for higher-bitrate wireless playback, while iPhone users at least get dependable AAC. If you’re streaming tracks, then upscaling via DSEE Extreme will give them a boost, but lossless libraries still sound best.

Comfort is another strong point. Weighing in at around 250 grams, along with soft, wide pads and low clamping force, the XM5 is at home during long sessions. The design isn’t foldable, but the included case is compact and protective. Call quality gets a boost from beamforming mics and noise reduction, which has made the XM5 a top work-from-anywhere pick in user surveys and lab tests cited by Consumer Reports.

Quality-of-life features round things out:

Multipoint pairing to switch between your laptop and phone

Speak-to-Chat that auto-pauses when you start talking

Quick Attention to hear announcements without removing the headphones

A solid ambient mode that doesn’t have the hiss found in cheaper sets

How the WH-1000XM5 compares to the newer WH-1000XM6

Sony’s WH-1000XM6 offers a series of tweaks, most notably the return to folding hinges, stronger noise cancellation in tough environments, and head-tracked spatial audio on supported devices.

Battery life is about the same, and the sound signature isn’t revolutionary so much as evolutionary.

For the most part, if the XM6 is selling for anywhere close to full price, get a set of XM5 at between $270 and $289. If you don’t specifically need the folding, travel-friendly design or the latest spatial features, the XM5 ticks all the necessary commute/office/traveling/mixed work and music use boxes.

Buying advice and timing tips for the WH-1000XM5 deal

Look to see the lowest tags on select colors and from major retailers with the strongest logistics. Make sure the listing is sold and fulfilled directly, not by some random marketplace seller. Top shops usually provide price protection or easy returns, which is important if the price drops a bit again shortly after you purchase.

Look for additional savings through loyalty programs, store cards, or price matches with competitors such as Best Buy and Target. In past years, brief flash sales and coupon drops might have been able to add another 5% to 10%, but they could disappear quickly.

Think about your source device and intended use case. Android users with higher bitrates to stream can make the most of LDAC, while iPhone users will be on AAC — although that still sounds great with the XM5’s tuning. The XM5’s ANC and mic performance for travel and office calls are still some of the best you’ll find at this price.

Bottom line: The Sony WH-1000XM5 is a standout purchase now that its price is back to near historic lows. You’ll get noise-canceling powerful enough to help you forget about life elsewhere, hours upon hours of battery life, and high-end luxury fit for your furrowed brow — all while saving hundreds versus the latest-gen sticker price that doesn’t come around very often.