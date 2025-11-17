Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Amazon with 38% off deal

Amazon has taken 38% off the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones, dropping them to $248 from their list price of $399.99. That’s $151.99 in savings and one of the best prices we’ve seen for Sony’s popular over-ears at a big-box store.

There’s no better time if you’ve had your eye on high-end ANC cans without wanting to spend the high-end money. The WH-1000XM5 still sets the bar for travel, commuting, and hybrid working (and it frequently holds up with newer rivals on sound and comfort while costing far less than their RRP when it drops to this price).

Price trackers and deal analysts consider this a new Amazon low for the model; it’s a rare window during peak shopping season that typically doesn’t last long.

Why this Sony WH-1000XM5 deal is especially notable today

The latest WH-1000XM6 usually averages somewhere in the mid-$400s at big-box retailers, so today’s sale is almost $200 off while providing a near-identical listening experience. Independent reviewers at Rtings and long-term testers at The Verge have lauded the XM5 for best-in-class active noise cancellation, excellent comfort, and a neutral-leaning sound profile that’s simple to adjust via app.

Consumer Reports has also praised the WH-1000X line for best-in-class ANC and features. In the real world, the XM5 will be the ‘sweet spot’ in Sony’s lineup: flagship-level performance but without the associated wallet damage.

Key features that make the Sony WH-1000XM5 a safe buy today

Noise cancellation is driven by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, using eight microphones to cancel out cabin rumble, HVAC drone, and street sound. Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation gives you the power to adjust your listening experience for the perfect blend of audio and ambient noise, while Quick Attention mode lets you chat with a friend without taking the phone out of your pocket.

Battery life is rated up to 30 hours with ANC on, and USB-C quick charging gives you hours of playback from a short top-up. Multipoint Bluetooth lets two devices stay connected at the same time, and you can easily switch between them without menu diving.

Sound quality competes well at the high end. The 30-hour battery lasts all day, and the 30mm drivers use a lightweight composite for excellent high-frequency detail, plus LDAC support for enjoying high-quality wireless audio via Bluetooth. For compressed sources, Sony’s DSEE Extreme can add some of the lost detail back, and the Headphones Connect app offers an EQ that actually moves the needle.

For calls, Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup solution uses beamforming mics and AI noise reduction so voices remain audible even in noisy environments. It isn’t a desk microphone replacement, but it’s clear enough for daily video meetings and on-the-go calls at home or in public.

Real-world advantages for travelers and commuters

On planes and trains, the XM5 is the difference between turning it up and chilling out. The most complimentary analysis that I’ve seen is from Rtings, which has measured its sub-bass cancellation as up there with the best — and engine drone just happens to live in that range. Factor in the comfortable clamp force and weight of 250g, and you could wear these on a cross-country flight without ear fatigue.

Hybrid workers get the same benefit. Multipoint pairing is also convenient for switching from Zoom on a computer to taking calls on your phone, and Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses audio when you start talking — all useful if you’re hopping in and out of the headset quickly.

What you lose compared with the newer WH-1000XM6 model

The XM5 ear cups do not fold inward, which makes the carrying case a little bigger than its predecessors. If you really travel ultra-light, it’s something to think about. The XM6 is mostly a set of minor improvements in ANC and call processing, but you’re not going to hear a seismic shift on an everyday commute.

Codec support includes LDAC, AAC, and SBC — there isn’t any of the aptX family on board. Apple fans wouldn’t miss aptX, but some Androids reliant on Qualcomm codecs would favor LDAC for maximum wireless quality. It also comes with a 3.5mm cable for listening to wired audio when necessary.

Who should hop on this price for Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones

If you’re a frequent flier, daily commuter, or officeless worker who cherishes quiet and comfort, consider the layup made. (And it’s a good deal less than you’d spend on competitors like Bose QuietComfort Ultra and AirPods Max, which regularly sit hundreds higher even during sales, according to retailer pricing roundups and checks in the market from industry watchers like IDC.)

Bottom line: You’re getting flagship-caliber ANC, impressive features, and all-day comfort at a midrange price by picking up the Sony WH-1000XM5 for just $248. Prices and stock will be popping in and out during peak sale times, but at the moment this is one of the best overall headphone values on Amazon.