Sony headphones receive free audio sharing update with a catch

A new firmware update is delivering both Audio Sharing and deeper Android integration to some of Sony’s best over-ear headphones, as well as a selection of its earphones.

It’s free to install, but there’s a big catch: You’ll only get the headlining features if your smartphone supports the LE Audio stack on its newest version. That means a whole lot of Android users will be in, iPhone owners will be out, and some older equipment won’t qualify at all.

Upgrade the firmware on any of several supported models — such as the WH-1000XM5, WH-1000XM6, WF-1000XM5, INZONE Buds, LinkBuds Open, LinkBuds, LinkBuds Fit, or INZONE H9 II — then you can use Audio Sharing through LE Audio’s Auracast. Your phone, simply put, can beam its audio to a friend’s compatible headphones (or group of friends) without having to mess around with wired splitters or weird app workarounds.

There are some shrewd touches. The broadcast includes music, social videos, and streaming apps — except phone calls for privacy reasons. Shared pairing integrates with Google’s Fast Pair, and when you’ve reconnected after an update you can add your headset to Google’s Find My Device network for easy location tracking. Sony’s update also puts it in line with Google’s Gemini Live voice experience on compatible Android phones, though the feature is limited to a select few regions and account tiers.

The catch: compatibility limits across phones and headsets

LE Audio capabilities are based on both ends of the chain. You’ll also need a compatible Sony headset, and a phone that actually supports LE Audio broadcasting and receiving. Recent Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models are well-represented here, as are select Xiaomi devices in markets where they’re sold. Without those LE Audio components in your version of Android, Audio Sharing just won’t show up — regardless of whether your headphones are updated. Auracast isn’t something iPhones can do at all today, so the iPhone set won’t enjoy this particular trick.

There are a couple of other fine print items. Audio Sharing sessions currently start from Android and the listener must have compatible hardware and software. Certain features such as Gemini Live may come with specific Google app or paid plan requirements in some countries. And even though the LE Audio LC3 codec is power efficient, broadcasting to multiple listeners can still draw down on your phone and cans more than just listening by yourself.

How to turn it on and start using Audio Sharing

Begin in the Sony Headphones Connect app, and ensure that you install the latest firmware for your model. Clear the current Bluetooth pairing, and re-pair with Google Fast Pair to enable Android’s provisioning of LE Audio functionality. Turn on LE Audio and Audio Sharing in settings. You can share one-to-one or beam a QR code to others so they can join your broadcast. Finally, include the headphones in Find My Device for when they’re lost and found.

One real-world example of this: On a flight, you stream a movie from your Android phone and your partner listens in with his or her earbuds that have streaming capabilities. Volume is kept separate, and calls or voice notes won’t bleed over into the mutual session.

Why LE Audio matters for wireless headphones and earbuds

LE Audio is much more than a codec update. According to the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, LC3 provides half the bitrate of SBC at similar quality (comparatively), which would theoretically allow for better audio while consuming less power. LE Audio also introduces multi-stream audio for stronger connections and hearing aid support, while Auracast could turn earbuds from a private channel to public broadcast — think museum tours, gym TVs, or airport gates that anyone with the right kind of earbuds can tune into.

If you have one of the supporting Sony models and an up-to-date Pixel or Galaxy in your pocket, update as soon as possible — Audio Sharing is actually useful and a pre-emptive measure to keep up with Auracast in other locations. Unfortunately, if you don’t have a relatively new phone or are an iPhone user, the perks are pretty scarce at the moment. In that case, maybe hold off until you upgrade your handset or Auracast infrastructure emerges in the places you frequent.

Bottom line: Sony’s free update delivers contemporary wireless audio features to a flagship you already own, but its best tricks work only with certain Android hardware and the latest software.

Then take advantage of the new party trick when the stars align, while you patiently wait for your friends and loved ones to buy all new compatible devices.