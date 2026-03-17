Sony Expands PS5 Pro AI Upscaling To 14 More Games

Sony is broadening its PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upgrade on PS5 Pro, bringing AI-driven upscaling to 14 additional titles as the rollout begins. The update, delivered via new PS5 Pro system software, targets cleaner 4K images, steadier frame pacing, and sharper fine detail across supported games—addressing one of the most-requested boosts for mid-generation console owners.

What the PSSR Upgrade Changes on PS5 Pro

PSSR is Sony’s AI-enhanced upscaling pipeline, conceptually similar to AMD’s FSR and Nvidia DLSS but integrated at the platform level for PS5 Pro. The latest iteration focuses on image stability and clarity in motion—reducing shimmering on subpixel details like foliage, fences, and hair—while seeking more consistent performance across titles. In practical terms, that means crisper presentation at 4K targets with fewer temporal artifacts when the camera or scene is moving.

Crucially, the new build addresses early inconsistencies seen with the launch version of PSSR. Testing from Digital Foundry on multiple upgraded titles reports meaningfully improved temporal reconstruction and fewer instances where the upscaled image looked worse than the base PS5 presentation. That aligns with what developers typically see when platform-level upscalers mature: better motion-vector handling, smarter anti-aliasing integration, and tighter UI/text treatment.

Eleven games are gaining PSSR support as the software update lands:

Alan Wake 2

Control

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Monster Hunter Wilds

Nioh 3

Rise of the Ronin

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill f

Three more are queued up next. Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077 are slated to receive patches in the coming weeks, and Crimson Desert will ship with PSSR support at launch. These follow the first public rollout in Resident Evil Requiem, which debuted the upgraded feature last month.

The new PSSR experience arrives through a PS5 Pro system software update that is rolling out now. On your console, head to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings to check for it. Once installed, look for new or revised graphics modes in each supported game—many titles surface options like Quality, Performance, or Balanced, with PSSR typically underpinning higher-resolution or higher-frame-rate modes on PS5 Pro.

Note that this upgrade is specific to PS5 Pro hardware. Standard PS5 consoles will continue using each game’s existing rendering and upscaling paths.

Why It Matters For Visuals And Performance

Mid-gen consoles thrive on smart reconstruction. By leaning on AI-assisted upscaling, developers can render at a lower internal resolution while delivering a cleaner 4K output, unlocking headroom for higher frame rates, richer post-processing, or denser scenes. Because PSSR is integrated at the platform level and updated via system software, studios can benefit from improvements without fully rewriting their own pipelines—helping reduce the “every game looks different” problem that plagued some early implementations.

The broader industry trend points the same way. Hardware vendors and engine teams—from AMD and Nvidia to Unreal Engine—continue investing in temporal upscalers because they provide large visual wins at a fraction of the native-rendering cost. Sony’s push to standardize and iterate PSSR on PS5 Pro fits that arc, with the added advantage of tuning for a single set of console specifications.

Early Results and What to Watch Across Supported Games

Early looks from technical analysts suggest the new PSSR build is delivering steadier edges, reduced ghosting on fast motion, and clearer microdetail compared to the first release. Still, outcomes will vary by title and content: scenes heavy on transparency effects, particle swarms, or rapid camera pans can stress any temporal solution. Expect the best results where developers feed high-quality motion vectors, pair PSSR with robust anti-aliasing, and avoid post-process steps that can soften the reconstructed image.

For players, the value proposition is straightforward: more games with cleaner 4K output and steadier performance modes on PS5 Pro, without sacrificing the visual density modern titles demand. With 14 additions on deck and platform-level improvements shipping via system updates, Sony’s AI upscaling strategy is moving from a promising feature to a default expectation across major releases.