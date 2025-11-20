Sonos Ace Headphones Drop to $279 in Black Friday Sale

Among the more surprising Black Friday price chops today are Sonos’ Ace over-ear headphones, which are down to $279. That’s 30 percent off their regular $399 sticker, and the previous widely tracked low of $295. For a brand that doesn’t tend to shift its position on price much, this is the sort of door opener that’s likely to turn such premium audio shoppers’ heads.

The Ace launched as a flagship play in the noise-canceling space, and this discount puts them directly into mass-market territory while still maintaining flagship performance. If you’re curious about Sonos’ debut with headphones — or if you already own a Sonos soundbar — now is the time to seriously consider them.

Why This Black Friday Price Cut on Sonos Ace Is Significant

Sonos has a reputation for strictly policing pricing, which is why the 30 percent markdown catches our attention. Past price trackers have seldom seen significant dips on the Ace, rendering $279 an anomaly compared to regular promo bundles or modest manufacturer’s coupons. This essentially puts the Ace on a level playing field with category leaders at mainstream sale prices without making you pay an additional premium.

Market watchers often cite demand for high-end ANC headphones when wearables are waxing and waning overall. That dynamic helps explain the relative dearth of deep cuts to top-shelf cans — and why this one is being cited in outsize ways.

Key Features and Performance Highlights of Sonos Ace

The Ace combines adjustable Active Noise Cancellation with an Aware mode that allows you to stay all ears when you want. The battery is rated up to 30 hours with ANC on, and a quick-charge feature will get you around three hours of play time from a brief three-minute charging session — good for unexpected commutes or late-night flights.

And beneath the bonnet are 40mm custom dynamic drivers, which provide a tidy low end and detailed mids that will suit modern pop, film scores and speech-heavy content just fine. The addition of lossless audio and Dolby Atmos with dynamic head tracking is also more immersive than most Bluetooth-first competitors, which still treat it as an afterthought.

Sonos Homes: A New Competitive Advantage

What really sets the Ace apart is its TV Audio Swap feature. With supported Sonos soundbars such as Arc or Beam (Gen 2) you can hand off the audio from your TV to select headphones in seconds over Wi‑Fi. It’s a couch-friendly hack for late-night viewing that helps you avoid the latency quirks you may find over Bluetooth.

A recent firmware update also brought TrueCinema calibration that enhances spatial imaging to more closely match the experience of a multi-speaker room and better responsiveness in noise cancellation based on the total amount of ambient noise. If you’re already living with Sonos stuff, the Ace just feels like an organic addition rather than any kind of siloed accessory.

How Sonos Ace Compares to Sony and Bose Alternatives

The Ace comes in at $279, and the sale-day window is the same as for Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Sony is still a standard for customizable ANC and warm, consumer-friendly tuning, while Bose remains king when it comes to pure noise reduction and call quality. The Ace responds with smooth home theater integration, nice spatial audio and a neutral-ish sound that many folks find more studio-like.

If you haven’t got a Sonos soundbar, the Ace compares favorably on sound quality, comfort and battery life, with Bluetooth multipoint to let it switch between phone and laptop comfortably — and wired USB‑C playback, too (for lossless sources). Assuming that you do own a Sonos soundbar, the Wi‑Fi swap feature is something that none of the big two have available to them.

Who Should Consider the Sonos Ace at This Black Friday Price

These are a wise choice for film lovers sharing space, remote workers who demand crisp voice reproduction and travelers seeking hefty ANC without the fatigue. Not to mention audiophiles who like a stylish and tight bass presentation will love the tuning, while Sonos homes get a significant quality-of-life perk with private TV listening.

Buying Tips, Availability, and What to Check Before Purchase

Look for the $279 price at some of your favorite electronics stores and most popular online haunts while supplies last. Verify color options and return windows, as well as compatibility, if you want to use TV Audio Swap with the soundbar you currently own. And as with all headline Black Friday drops, stocks are prone to moving quickly, especially in the top-end models that don’t often get such significant cuts.

Bottom line: The Sonos Ace for $279 is an unusual opportunity to pick up flagship-class quality at a midrange price, with an ecosystem sweetener that makes it even more tempting for the home theater enthusiast.