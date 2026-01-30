Solawave Launches BOGO Sale On Red Light Wands And Masks

Solawave has kicked off a sitewide Buy One, Get One Free promotion, putting its red light therapy wands and LED masks within easier reach for shoppers who have been eyeing pro-inspired devices. The limited-time event covers bestsellers like the 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and the new Neck & Chest Pro Mask, letting you add a second item of equal or lesser value to your cart at no extra cost.

How the BOGO works and how to claim your free device

Add any eligible device to your cart and select a second item of equal or lesser value for free at checkout. It’s a straightforward offer that effectively halves your per-item cost when you pair similarly priced tools. Inventory can move quickly during events like this, so expect popular SKUs to fluctuate in availability.

The deal is particularly compelling for giftable devices. One practical play: keep the device you’ve been wanting and gift the free unit to a partner, roommate, or workout buddy—LED therapy tends to deliver the best results with consistent use, so having an accountability partner helps.

What to buy: Solawave red light wands and masks

4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand (about $169): This handheld combines red light with microcurrent, therapeutic warmth, and facial massage. Microcurrent is widely used in pro settings to help tone the appearance of facial muscles, while low-level red light targets skin tone and texture. If you’ve been curious about stacking modalities in one routine, this wand is the brand’s most talked-about entry point.

Neck & Chest Pro Mask (about $349): Designed for the oft-neglected neck and décolletage, this LED panel targets fine lines and sun-exposed skin in quick three-minute sessions. It’s the standout “buy” to maximize the BOGO value, as you can pair it with a free face mask or wand for a full-face-and-neck setup without paying extra for the second device.

LED Face Masks: Solawave’s masks are built for hands-free sessions, a key factor in whether you’ll use a device regularly. If you choose a higher-ticket item first, selecting a face mask as your freebie is a smart way to build a complete routine—mask for broad coverage, wand for targeted areas like crow’s feet or smile lines.

Value combos to consider:

Two Radiant Renewal Wands for you and a friend

Neck & Chest Pro paired with a face mask to cover the most photodamage-prone zones

A wand plus mask to alternate quick daily sessions with deeper weekly treatments

What the science says about red and near-infrared light

Red and near-infrared LED therapy has a growing evidence base for improving the appearance of fine lines, skin roughness, and inflammatory acne. Reviews in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology and Lasers in Surgery and Medicine report statistically significant improvements in photoaging markers after several weeks of regular, short sessions, with a strong safety profile when used as directed.

The American Academy of Dermatology notes that at-home LED devices are generally less powerful than in-office systems but can be effective with consistent use. In practical terms, that means daily or near-daily sessions for 4–8 weeks, followed by maintenance. The three-minute format on newer masks helps adherence—shorter, simpler routines correlate with better long-term outcomes.

As always, manage expectations: LED supports skin health over time; it’s not a one-and-done fix. If you have a skin condition or photosensitivity, check with a dermatologist before starting any light-based regimen.

How to maximize the BOGO offer for the best value

Match price points: To get the most value, pair items with similar pricing so the free selection meaningfully offsets your spend. For example, buying a Neck & Chest Pro and choosing a face mask as your free item delivers a higher effective discount than pairing it with a lower-cost accessory.

Build a full routine: Use a mask for broad coverage three to five times per week, then follow with a wand on targeted areas that need extra attention. Consistency drives results, and having both formats makes it easier to stay on track.

Leverage flexible spending: Solawave devices are HSA/FSA eligible where approved, which can defray out-of-pocket costs. The brand also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, lowering the risk if you’re testing LED therapy for the first time.

Bottom line: is this Solawave BOGO sale worth it?

For shoppers interested in red light therapy, a sitewide BOGO is one of the rare moments when building a complete at-home setup makes financial sense. Start with the device you’ll use most—wand for precision, mask for convenience, or the Neck & Chest Pro if you’re targeting sun-exposed areas—and choose a second item that rounds out your routine. With short sessions, steady use, and smart pairing, you’ll stretch the value of this sale and set yourself up for better skin-care habits long after checkout.