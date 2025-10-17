Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko on crypto’s next chapter

Anatoly Yakovenko is ready for yak shaving on the Disrupt stage with a simple message, one that has become more urgent in a timely way throughout crypto: Get ready because scale, reliability and consumer experiences are joining the narrative. The Solana Labs CEO and Solana co-founder will explain how high-throughput, low-cost blockchains can serve as the engine of mainstream apps—without the compromises that jinxed previous cycles.

Why Yakovenko’s Perspective Matters for Crypto Today

Yakovenko earned his credibility in the engineering trenches. Before Solana, he worked for years as a systems engineer at Qualcomm, designing for low-latency environments with high concurrency. That thinking led to Proof of History and parallel execution, which yield sub-second block times for Solana and fees measured in fractions of a penny — an architecture that acts less like a payments rail glued onto a database, and more like a world-spanning shared compute fabric.

In a field still separating signal from hype, practitioners listen when builders who ship commiserate over what’s next. Yakovenko is an archetype of that, and the ecosystem has gained traction recently; Yakovenko has new data to chew on.

Scaling Without Sticker Shock on Solana’s Network

Simplest bet: if blockspace behaves a lot like commoditized cloud compute, developers — stop worrying about fees and focus on getting product people use. The version of Solana I run has typical transaction costs that are less than a thousandth of a cent, local fee markets and priority fees to help apps circumvent network-wide congestion. Messari’s State of Solana research has called out the chain’s persistently low median fees amid increasing non-vote transaction activity — signaling use, not just validator chatter.

Real-world integrations are less and less like experiments, more like pipes. Circle’s USDC comes to Solana natively and was utilized in merchant settlement pilots with global payments leaders, and PayPal USD came on board to enhance settlement speed and cost efficiencies, as announced by PayPal and Paxos. Infrastructure-wise, the Helium and Render migrations showed that whole networks with real workloads can run on top of Solana without breaking the unit economics of their users.

Reliability And How to Get From Zero To Millions Of Users

Solana did have some early-stage growing pains — specifically, network outages — is the critique that never leaves the room. The answer has been a combination of iterative, technical solutions: stake-weighted quality of service, a QUIC-based networking stack, local fee markets and client optimizations designed to smooth traffic spikes. A second, standalone validator client, Firedancer by Jump Crypto, is meant to shift the stack optimization and drive throughput through the roof dramatically; demos were showing insane numbers in lab conditions while we should start seeing phased releases as testing solidifies.

Uptime and client diversity matter because “usually works” does not a consumer app make. Yakovenko should expect to hear redundancy—more clients, better logic on the scheduler, and predictable fee dynamics—as the gating factors for new users in this next wave.

The DeFi and Payments Test for Real-World Adoption

DeFi came back as a test bed for Solana’s speed and cost profile. The massive growth in the total value locked — noted by data providers such as DeFiLlama and tracked here, among others — over the past year has seen liquid staking, perpetuals and order-book venues take share. MEV is becoming professionalized through Jito’s validator client and auctions among which there are revenue-share mechanisms that bring onto an even keel searchers, validators, stakers — it’s an attempt at better market plumbing.

Payments is the adjacent frontier. Solana Pay demonstrated that peer-to-merchant flows can settle in seconds and be nearly free, and Circle’s partnerships with major processors like Worldpay and Nuvei brought stablecoin settlement to mainstream gateways, as announced. The open-ended question — and one that’s likely to be the topic of Yakovenko’s efforts — is how compliance and user experience can meet in such a way that, say, paying with crypto feels seamless from tapping a card.

Developers and the App Layer Driving Consumer Growth

It’s developer momentum that’s the signal to pay attention to. Solana has continued to rank in the top groups on Electric Capital’s Developer Report for one of the biggest ecosystems by active developers and strong new developer retention. Tooling has gotten better: Anchor for safer smart contracts, token extensions for programmable assets and state compression allowing projects to mint millions of NFTs for a tiny portion of historical costs. Consumer-facing teams — from social to gaming to creator tools — have employed compression in order to distribute at internet scale without getting crushed by fees.

Mobile is the wildcard. Solana Mobile’s foray into crypto-native hardware has less to do with phones than it does about distribution — secure key management, dApp discovery and on-ramps that minimize setup friction. When phones become the default, better wallet, the conversion funnel for new users goes from minutes to seconds.

What to Listen For on the Disrupt Stage This Year

Watch for Yakovenko to be pushed on a few specifics: clear milestones around Firedancer and client diversity, how fee markets evolve under peak load and what guardrails are coming to prevent bots from overwhelming humans. Keep an eye on stablecoin distribution details, such as merchant adoption and cross-border corridors that are most favorable for settlement.

He will likely also mean having crypto’s “next chapter” usurp the narrative one: ship reliable infrastructure, demonstrate real unit economics in payments and finance, keep developer ergonomics trending up and to the right. If that one rides, then the rest — the headlines, the users and the lasting apps — seem to come in turn.