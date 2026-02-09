Snapdragon Leak Reveals Costlier Ultra Phones

A fresh leak on Qualcomm’s next flagship silicon hints at a painful side effect for buyers of top-tier Android devices: Ultra phones could get even more expensive. The report points to a split Snapdragon lineup at 2nm—one “Pro” chip with bleeding-edge memory and a maxed-out GPU, and a more mainstream flagship—setting the stage for higher component costs and tough choices for phone makers.

What the leak suggests about Qualcomm’s 2nm Snapdragon lineup

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station reports that Qualcomm is preparing two 2nm parts identified as SM8975 and SM8950. The SM8975 is described as a higher-end “Pro” variant with support for LPDDR6, a fully enabled GPU, and a larger on-chip cache. In contrast, the SM8950 is a standard flagship configuration designed to hit wider price points. If Qualcomm sticks to its recent branding, these could slot in as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, though naming is never guaranteed.

The crux: the SM8975 is said to be “extremely expensive.” That premium component cost is likely to land in the Ultra tier, where brands traditionally show off their most ambitious hardware. Meanwhile, non-Ultra flagships may opt for the SM8950—or even last-gen silicon in some models—to keep price tags palatable.

Why 2nm silicon and early-node costs push prices up

Moving to TSMC’s 2nm process is a marquee moment for mobile chips, promising better efficiency and higher performance. But early cutting-edge nodes are notoriously expensive. Industry analyses from firms covering foundry pricing, including TrendForce and SemiAnalysis, indicate that wafer costs have climbed generation over generation; N3 wafers were widely reported to be around the $20,000 range, and N2 is expected to be higher by a double-digit margin. Add to that early-yield challenges and the cost impact can spike quickly—especially for larger, fully featured dies like a “Pro” GPU configuration.

Binning also matters. To sustain Ultra-level clocks and GPU horsepower, chipmakers need higher-yielding silicon, which means more aggressive testing, more discarded parts, and tighter supply. That overhead sees its way into bill of materials (BOM) costs and, ultimately, retail pricing.

LPDDR6 adds another cost squeeze for Ultra phones

On memory, the leak’s suggestion that SM8975 supports LPDDR6 is a double-edged sword. LPDDR6 will bring higher bandwidth and power efficiency, ideal for AI workloads, gaming, and camera pipelines. But it arrives into a market where DRAM prices have been rising. TrendForce has tracked multiple quarters of DRAM contract price increases as chipmakers prioritize AI-server demand; mobile DRAM saw sequential hikes in the mid-teens to 20% range over the past year.

Early-gen LPDDR6 will likely command a premium over LPDDR5X, with limited supply compounding costs. For any Ultra phone pairing a pricey 2nm SoC with LPDDR6, memory alone could become one of the largest BOM line items. Brands may be forced to split configurations—LPDDR6 for top SKUs, LPDDR5X for base models—or avoid LPDDR6 entirely at launch to hit target prices.

What it means for Ultra flagships and premium pricing

Ultra buyers typically expect the most advanced silicon, the fastest memory, and upgraded thermals. That last part matters too: a hotter, heavier-hitting chip and GPU often require larger vapor chambers and redesigned chassis, adding a few more dollars per device. Stack those increments on top of pricier 2nm wafers and LPDDR6, and you have a recipe for sticker shock.

There’s precedent for upward drift. In major markets, the Galaxy S24 Ultra climbed by roughly $100 generation-over-generation, while devices like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Vivo X100 Ultra set premium price anchors in their regions. If the SM8975’s costs are as aggressive as suggested, the next wave of Ultras could push even higher, particularly at top storage and RAM tiers.

How Android makers might respond to pricier 2nm options

Expect portfolio segmentation to sharpen. OEMs could reserve the SM8975 for halo models only, while adopting SM8950 across broader flagships to protect margins. Some brands may even keep last-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in select “Pro” or value-flagship devices, a tactic already used to stabilize pricing during node transitions.

Another likely move: dialed-in memory choices. Base Ultra SKUs might ship with LPDDR5X to hold the line on MSRP, with LPDDR6 limited to top variants or specific regions. Counterpoint Research and IDC have both noted how regional pricing and component availability influence configuration mixes; expect even finer-grained strategies if memory and 2nm supply remain tight.

Bottom line for buyers weighing Ultra versus standard

If this leak holds, the next Snapdragon generation will offer a very fast “Pro” option—at a cost that OEMs can’t easily absorb. The combination of 2nm economics, a fuller GPU/cache, and LPDDR6 premiums explains why Ultra phones could jump again in price. The best news for wallets is that standard flagships should remain more accessible on the SM8950, potentially delivering most of the generational gains without the Ultra tax.